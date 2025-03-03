Preview for Tonight’s WWE Raw - 3 Huge Title Matches Announced

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE has announced several exciting matches and segments for the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

One of the major bouts will see Ivy Nile challenge Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley is set to defend her WWE Women’s World Championship against IYO SKY, with Bianca Belair scheduled to be in attendance. The winner of that match will go on to face Belair at WrestleMania 41.

Additionally, WWE World Champion GUNTHER is confirmed to make an appearance. Following their heated clash at Elimination Chamber, both Seth Rollins and CM Punk will also be present on RAW.

Here is the updated lineup for this week’s episode of WWE RAW:

⚡WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY

⚡WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (c) vs. American Made (Brutus Creed & Julius Creed)

⚡WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Ivy Nile

⚡Bianca Belair appears

⚡GUNTHER appears

⚡CM Punk appears

⚡Seth Rollins appears