WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

John Cena Drops Cryptic Message Following Shocking Heel Turn

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 03, 2025

John Cena Drops Cryptic Message Following Shocking Heel Turn

At Elimination Chamber, The Rock attempted to form an alliance with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, but his offer was rejected. In response, The Final Boss enacted a new plan, unveiling John Cena as his chosen champion. Cena blindsided Rhodes with a shocking attack and is now set to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

John Cena, known for his cryptic social media activity, continued his trend of posting thought-provoking content following his attack on Rhodes. On Instagram, he shared a caption-less image of Harvey Dent from The Dark Knight, referencing the character’s iconic quote: “You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.” In the film, Dent transforms from a respected prosecutor into a criminal, mirroring Cena’s apparent shift in WWE.

On Twitter, Cena supplemented his post with an inspirational message, writing: “Have the discipline to do what needs to be done, especially when you don’t feel like it.”

This sudden alignment with The Rock and the cryptic social media posts have left fans speculating about Cena’s mindset heading into WrestleMania.


Tags: #wwe #john cena

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π