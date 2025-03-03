John Cena Drops Cryptic Message Following Shocking Heel Turn

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

At Elimination Chamber, The Rock attempted to form an alliance with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, but his offer was rejected. In response, The Final Boss enacted a new plan, unveiling John Cena as his chosen champion. Cena blindsided Rhodes with a shocking attack and is now set to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

John Cena, known for his cryptic social media activity, continued his trend of posting thought-provoking content following his attack on Rhodes. On Instagram, he shared a caption-less image of Harvey Dent from The Dark Knight, referencing the character’s iconic quote: “You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.” In the film, Dent transforms from a respected prosecutor into a criminal, mirroring Cena’s apparent shift in WWE.

On Twitter, Cena supplemented his post with an inspirational message, writing: “Have the discipline to do what needs to be done, especially when you don’t feel like it.”

This sudden alignment with The Rock and the cryptic social media posts have left fans speculating about Cena’s mindset heading into WrestleMania.