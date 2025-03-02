Sabu Ambushes Joey Janela at GCW Event, Retirement Match Set for Spring Break 9

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

At GCW's "The Coldest Winter 3" event in Los Angeles, an intense confrontation unfolded between Joey Janela and Sabu, setting the stage for Sabu's retirement match at "Joey Janela's Spring Break 9" in April.

Initially, Janela intended to honor Sabu by presenting him with his Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame plaque. However, during his address, Janela criticized Sabu for his past absences, stating that the Sabu who once cared about the fans was "dead." This provoked Sabu to appear unexpectedly, attacking Janela with skewers and the Hall of Fame plaque, leaving Janela bloodied.

Despite recently undergoing surgery for a ruptured bicep, Janela declared, "Sabu, I'll see you at Spring Break," confirming their match at "Joey Janela's Spring Break 9," scheduled for April 18 at the Palms Theater in Las Vegas.

In other highlights from the event, NXT's Cora Jade was spotted attending, observing TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich in action. Additionally, the match between Zack Sabre Jr. and Fuego Del Sol received positive reviews from fans.