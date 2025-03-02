Travis Scott Could Be Stepping Into a WWE Ring for an Actual Match

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Travis Scott’s impact on both the music and wrestling industries has been undeniable, with the rap superstar securing a No. 1 single while also embedding himself in one of WWE’s most high-profile storylines. Now, it appears that his involvement may go beyond just appearances.

Scott’s collaboration with WWE has been steadily growing. He was gifted a custom Hardcore Championship, his song 4×4 is the official theme for WWE Raw on Netflix, and he made a major on-screen appearance alongside “Main Event” Jey Uso during Raw’s Netflix debut.

Back in January, reports suggested WWE had ambitious plans for Scott, though the specifics remained unclear—even within the company. However, sources indicate that by mid-January, internal discussions were already in motion to integrate him into a larger storyline.

The Rock recently addressed the speculation surrounding Scott’s potential in-ring debut, confirming that it is indeed a possibility. Furthermore, Scott has reportedly been training for a match, working out at a facility run by a WWE Hall of Famer. While no official match has been announced, discussions within WWE regarding Scott’s in-ring future are said to be ongoing.

Scott’s increasing presence in WWE signals that this is more than just a short-term crossover. With training underway and internal conversations taking place, fans may not have to wait long to see him step between the ropes for an actual match.