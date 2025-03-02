SPOILERS: Upcoming Ring of Honor TV Matches Taped in Oakland, CA

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

The latest Ring of Honor television tapings took place before and after AEW Collision on Saturday in Oakland, California. Below are the results from the recorded matches:

- Billie Starkz defeated Mylo

- Spanish Announce Project (Angelico & Serpentico) defeated Alpha Zo & CSJ

- Blake Christian defeated Titus Alexander in a competitive bout. Christian controlled the early moments until Alexander, known for his work in NOAH, turned the tide with a springboard cutter. He followed up with a dive to the outside and a shining wizard. Christian countered a belly-to-back suplex, executed a curb stomp, and secured the win with the Vanilla Choke Zero.

- ROH Tag Team Champions Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara) defeated Jon Cruz & Olumide. Following the match, MxM Collection ambushed the champions and stole their titles. However, Rhodes and Guevara retaliated with a superkick/Shattered Dreams combo, reclaiming their belts.

- Dark Panther defeated Aaron Solo as ROH Men’s TV Champion Komander and Alex Abrahantes observed from ringside. After the match, Komander and Panther had a tense face-off that led to a brief altercation before Aubrey Edwards intervened.

- Katsuyori Shibata defeated Lee Johnson

- Leyia Grey defeated Lady Frost

- Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) & The Gates of Agony (Toa Leona & Bishop Kaun) defeated Premier Athletes (Arya Daivari & Tony Nese) & The Frat House (Cole Karter & Preston Vance)

- Gravity defeated Griff Garrison

- Mistico, Atlantis & Esfinge defeated Rocky Romero, Valiente & Euforia in a fast-paced trios match. The rudos dominated early, but Esfinge shifted the momentum with a high-impact monkey flip. Mistico paired off against Valiente before hitting a springboard dive onto Euforia. Atlantis and Esfinge followed with dives to the outside, and Mistico sealed the victory by forcing Euforia to submit to La Mistica.