WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Sami Zayn Hospitalized After Brutal Unsanctioned Match Against Kevin Owens

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 02, 2025

Sami Zayn Hospitalized After Brutal Unsanctioned Match Against Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn suffered a severe setback in his feud with Kevin Owens during an Unsanctioned match that left him so injured he had to be taken to a hospital. Owens and Zayn went all out, with Owens landing a Helluva Kick and driving Zayn onto a barbed-wire wrapped steel chair. However, Owens ultimately turned the match in his favor with two devastating Apron Powerbombs before pinning Zayn.

WWE correspondent Jackie Redmond later confirmed that Zayn was no longer in the building, adding that his preexisting neck issues made Owens' ruthless attack even more dangerous. Redmond also noted that Randy Orton's unexpected appearance prevented the situation from worsening further.

This dramatic encounter is part of WWE's ongoing storyline between the two former best friends, hinting at even more intense developments in their rivalry.


Tags: #wwe #elimination chamber #toronto #canada #sami zayn

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π