Sami Zayn Hospitalized After Brutal Unsanctioned Match Against Kevin Owens

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Sami Zayn suffered a severe setback in his feud with Kevin Owens during an Unsanctioned match that left him so injured he had to be taken to a hospital. Owens and Zayn went all out, with Owens landing a Helluva Kick and driving Zayn onto a barbed-wire wrapped steel chair. However, Owens ultimately turned the match in his favor with two devastating Apron Powerbombs before pinning Zayn.

WWE correspondent Jackie Redmond later confirmed that Zayn was no longer in the building, adding that his preexisting neck issues made Owens' ruthless attack even more dangerous. Redmond also noted that Randy Orton's unexpected appearance prevented the situation from worsening further.

This dramatic encounter is part of WWE's ongoing storyline between the two former best friends, hinting at even more intense developments in their rivalry.