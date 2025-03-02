Debunking the Drew McIntyre WWE Rumors

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The co-main event of WWE Elimination Chamber featured a star-studded Men's Chamber match, where John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, and Seth Rollins battled for a chance to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Cena emerged victorious, securing his spot in the WrestleMania main event. However, the biggest shock of the night came after the match when Cena turned heel, attacking Rhodes and aligning himself with The Rock.

During the bout, Priest eliminated McIntyre with a roll-up, but McIntyre quickly got his revenge by attacking Priest, leading to his elimination. This confrontation is expected to spark a feud between the two, culminating in a match at WrestleMania 41.

Despite reports suggesting that WWE altered its plans for McIntyre to win just days before the event, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select refuted these claims, stating that McIntyre was never originally booked to win the match.