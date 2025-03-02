John Cena Will Be Reportedly Absence Following WWE Elimination Chamber

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

At WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes declined The Rock's proposal to become his corporate champion, asserting that his soul belonged to the ring and the fans. In a shocking turn of events, John Cena, who had just secured victory in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, betrayed Rhodes by delivering a low blow and a vicious assault, effectively turning heel for the first time since 2003. Cena's actions have set the stage for a title match against Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 next month.

Notably, Cena is not advertised for the next two episodes of Raw. During the Elimination Chamber post-show press conference, The Rock revealed that Cena had traveled from Budapest to Toronto on the day of the event and immediately departed for Africa afterward to continue filming a movie. However, Cena is scheduled to appear at Raw events on March 17 in Brussels, March 24 in Glasgow, and March 31 in London as part of his farewell tour.