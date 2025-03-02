WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
John Cena Will Be Reportedly Absence Following WWE Elimination Chamber

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 02, 2025

At WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes declined The Rock's proposal to become his corporate champion, asserting that his soul belonged to the ring and the fans. In a shocking turn of events, John Cena, who had just secured victory in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, betrayed Rhodes by delivering a low blow and a vicious assault, effectively turning heel for the first time since 2003. Cena's actions have set the stage for a title match against Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 next month.

Notably, Cena is not advertised for the next two episodes of Raw. During the Elimination Chamber post-show press conference, The Rock revealed that Cena had traveled from Budapest to Toronto on the day of the event and immediately departed for Africa afterward to continue filming a movie. However, Cena is scheduled to appear at Raw events on March 17 in Brussels, March 24 in Glasgow, and March 31 in London as part of his farewell tour.

