Backstage Details On John Cena’s Shocking Heel Turn at WWE Elimination Chamber

As seen during the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, John Cena officially turned heel against Cody Rhodes, aligning himself with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a move that stunned the WWE Universe. During the event, Cena was said to have “sold his soul” to The Rock, marking one of the most significant character shifts of his career.

According to Fightful Select, Cena’s heel turn was not a last-minute creative decision. Reports indicate that The Rock’s segment with Cody Rhodes was deliberately placed in the middle of the show on internal run sheets to protect the secrecy of Cena’s turn. Furthermore, it was noted that “much of Rock’s creative has been on a ‘need to know basis,’ and Cena’s involvement with WWE this year hasn’t required much creative briefing across the board.”

Travis Scott’s Involvement Was Planned in Advance

The surprising involvement of rapper Travis Scott in the storyline was also addressed. A poster featuring Scott, The Rock, and Cena had been circulating before the event, and sources confirm that it was “100 percent intentional foreshadowing.” It is believed that WWE had been working behind the scenes for over a month to secure Scott’s appearance as part of this major angle.

What’s Next for Cena and The Rock?

While Cena’s heel turn has set the stage for a massive WrestleMania storyline, The Rock’s WrestleMania 41 status remains uncertain. However, there is strong internal belief that he will be involved in some capacity.

As for John Cena, his next advertised WWE appearances are on the following Monday Night RAW episodes:

March 17 – Brussels

March 24 – Glasgow

March 31 – London





At the Elimination Chamber post-show press conference, The Rock revealed that Cena flew into Toronto from Budapest on Saturday morning before heading straight to Africa to complete filming for his upcoming movie, Matchbox.

With WrestleMania just weeks away, fans are eagerly anticipating the next chapter in Cena and The Rock’s alliance and how this shocking heel turn will unfold.