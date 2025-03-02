WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Did John Cena Truly Turn Heel? R-Truth Says It’s Too Soon to Tell

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 02, 2025

Did John Cena turn heel at Elimination Chamber: Toronto? R-Truth thinks it's too soon to tell. In a surprising twist during the event, Cena attacked Cody Rhodes, seemingly aligning with The Rock. Brandi Rhodes took issue with Cena’s actions, leading R-Truth, who views Cena as his childhood hero, to share his thoughts.

Cena's attack followed Rhodes' fierce refusal to submit to The Rock, where he told the superstar to “Go f**k yourself!” This rivalry intensifies as Cena and Rhodes prepare for a clash for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, where Cena aims for his 17th title reign.

Brandi Rhodes Reacts to John Cena’s Heel Turn: ‘John Cena Sucks’

Brandi Rhodes has reacted to John Cena’s shocking heel turn and attack on Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. Ahead of the e [...]

