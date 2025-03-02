Did John Cena Truly Turn Heel? R-Truth Says It’s Too Soon to Tell

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
Did John Cena turn heel at Elimination Chamber: Toronto? R-Truth thinks it's too soon to tell. In a surprising twist during the event, Cena attacked Cody Rhodes, seemingly aligning with The Rock. Brandi Rhodes took issue with Cena’s actions, leading R-Truth, who views Cena as his childhood hero, to share his thoughts.
Cena's attack followed Rhodes' fierce refusal to submit to The Rock, where he told the superstar to “Go f**k yourself!” This rivalry intensifies as Cena and Rhodes prepare for a clash for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, where Cena aims for his 17th title reign.
We can’t jump to conclusions.— Ron Killings (@RonKillings) March 2, 2025
Brandi Rhodes Reacts to John Cena's Heel Turn: 'John Cena Sucks'
