DDP Reflects on Regrets After Joining WWE Post-WCW Closure

During the latest episode of Six Feet Under, DDP expressed regret over joining WWE right after WCW closed, wishing he had held out for the end of his WCW deal to collect more earnings. He shared insights on injuries and the lessons he learned about taking care of his body.

On injury management, DDP recalled: “Well, being an athlete, had many injuries. I went along. I mean, I was injured before I even started, you know? … So now we’re going to ice both [knees] and my back.”

Regarding his move to WWE, he stated: “What had happened, and this is what I had to do to get there... I left $487,000 on the table to go... If I had listened to Kevin Nash, I think is one of the smartest businessmen in the business ever, I would have easily had a couple million dollars more in my account.”