WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

DDP Reflects on Regrets After Joining WWE Post-WCW Closure

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 02, 2025

DDP Reflects on Regrets After Joining WWE Post-WCW Closure

During the latest episode of Six Feet Under, DDP expressed regret over joining WWE right after WCW closed, wishing he had held out for the end of his WCW deal to collect more earnings. He shared insights on injuries and the lessons he learned about taking care of his body.

On injury management, DDP recalled: “Well, being an athlete, had many injuries. I went along. I mean, I was injured before I even started, you know? … So now we’re going to ice both [knees] and my back.”

Regarding his move to WWE, he stated: “What had happened, and this is what I had to do to get there... I left $487,000 on the table to go... If I had listened to Kevin Nash, I think is one of the smartest businessmen in the business ever, I would have easily had a couple million dollars more in my account.”


Tags: #wwe #wcw #ddp #diamond dallas page

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π