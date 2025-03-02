WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Producers Revealed for WWE Elimination Chamber Matches and Segments

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 02, 2025

WWE held the Elimination Chamber premium live event on Saturday at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. PW Insider has revealed the producers behind each match on the card.

Women's Elimination Chamber Match (Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Bayley, Roxanne Perez) – Produced by Jason Jordan, TJ Wilson, Petey Williams, and Ken Doane.

Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae – Produced by TJ Wilson.

Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens (Unsanctioned Match) – Produced by Michael Hayes.

Men’s Elimination Chamber Match (John Cena, CM Punk, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre) – Produced by Shane Helms, Michael Hayes, Bobby Roode, and Jamie Noble.

Cody Rhodes & The Rock Segment – Produced internally by Ed Koskey and Brian Parise.

