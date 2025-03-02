Triple H Comments on Women Main Eventing WWE WrestleMania Again

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

At the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber post-show press conference, Paul “Triple H” Levesque addressed the possibility of women headlining WrestleMania again.

“It’s always possible. As we build this, nothing is locked into any spot. What resonates the most will become the main event, so nothing is set in stone. Let everybody fight over the spot. Let them challenge themselves. When you have a moment on TV, whether it’s 30 seconds or 20 minutes, show me why you should be in the main event. Make it undeniable.”

Triple H emphasized that he does not believe in handing out main event spots based on gender. “I don’t believe in giving anybody a spot. ‘Oh, the women get the main event spot.’ It’s nice, if it’s the most interesting thing on the show and is getting the biggest reaction. When I put them in main events, it’s because they earn that right. They work their ass off to get what they want. I don’t treat them any differently because I respect them too much to do that.”