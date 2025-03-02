Brandi Rhodes Reacts to John Cena’s Heel Turn: ‘John Cena Sucks’

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Brandi Rhodes has reacted to John Cena’s shocking heel turn and attack on Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

Ahead of the event, The Rock proposed that Cody Rhodes become his champion, warning that his decision would have major implications for his family. In the final moments of Elimination Chamber, Rhodes declined the offer—only for Cena to betray him and align with The Rock in a brutal assault.

Brandi took to Twitter to respond with a simple but pointed message: "John Cena Sucks."

With Cena winning the Elimination Chamber match, he is now set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. Cena remained silent at the post-show press conference, dropping the mic and walking out instead of answering questions.