WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

What Happened to Cody Rhodes After WWE Elimination Chamber Went Off the Air?

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 02, 2025

What Happened to Cody Rhodes After WWE Elimination Chamber Went Off the Air?

WWE Elimination Chamber ended in shock as John Cena turned heel for the first time in his career, leaving Cody Rhodes bloodied in the ring. But what happened after the cameras stopped rolling?

After Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott exited, Cody remained motionless in the ring. WWE commentators Michael Cole, Wade Barrett, and Pat McAfee left the announce desk to assist him.

A WWE video captured Rhodes being helped to the apron, acknowledging the roaring Toronto crowd despite the brutal attack. Before leaving, he locked eyes on the WrestleMania 41 sign—a clear message that he is not backing down.

With Cena now standing in his way and The Rock pulling the strings, Rhodes faces his biggest challenge yet as he prepares to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship on April 19-20. The road to WrestleMania has never been more unpredictable.


Tags: #wwe #elimination chamber #toronto #canada #cody rhodes

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π