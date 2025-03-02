What Happened to Cody Rhodes After WWE Elimination Chamber Went Off the Air?

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Elimination Chamber ended in shock as John Cena turned heel for the first time in his career, leaving Cody Rhodes bloodied in the ring. But what happened after the cameras stopped rolling?

After Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott exited, Cody remained motionless in the ring. WWE commentators Michael Cole, Wade Barrett, and Pat McAfee left the announce desk to assist him.

A WWE video captured Rhodes being helped to the apron, acknowledging the roaring Toronto crowd despite the brutal attack. Before leaving, he locked eyes on the WrestleMania 41 sign—a clear message that he is not backing down.

With Cena now standing in his way and The Rock pulling the strings, Rhodes faces his biggest challenge yet as he prepares to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship on April 19-20. The road to WrestleMania has never been more unpredictable.