WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Drew McIntyre Calls John Cena a Hypocrite After Elimination Chamber Betrayal

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 02, 2025

Drew McIntyre Calls John Cena a Hypocrite After Elimination Chamber Betrayal

Drew McIntyre entered the Elimination Chamber match determined to win, but his plans were derailed as John Cena emerged victorious. After the match, Cena shocked the WWE Universe by turning heel, attacking Cody Rhodes, and aligning with The Rock. Now, McIntyre is calling him out for being a hypocrite.

Taking to Twitter, McIntyre reacted to the chaotic events of the night, highlighting Cena’s hypocrisy, the presence of Travis Scott, and his own elimination via a roll-up pin. He shared a photo expressing his frustration, writing, “Cena the Hypocrite, Travis Scott existing, and another roll-up.”

McIntyre has been targeting Cena for some time and previously vowed to bury him. With WrestleMania 41 approaching, fans are eager to see what comes next for the Scottish Warrior, especially after Damian Priest eliminated him from the Chamber match.


Tags: #wwe #drew mcintyre #john cena #elimination chamber

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π