Drew McIntyre Calls John Cena a Hypocrite After Elimination Chamber Betrayal

Drew McIntyre entered the Elimination Chamber match determined to win, but his plans were derailed as John Cena emerged victorious. After the match, Cena shocked the WWE Universe by turning heel, attacking Cody Rhodes, and aligning with The Rock. Now, McIntyre is calling him out for being a hypocrite.

Taking to Twitter, McIntyre reacted to the chaotic events of the night, highlighting Cena’s hypocrisy, the presence of Travis Scott, and his own elimination via a roll-up pin. He shared a photo expressing his frustration, writing, “Cena the Hypocrite, Travis Scott existing, and another roll-up.”

McIntyre has been targeting Cena for some time and previously vowed to bury him. With WrestleMania 41 approaching, fans are eager to see what comes next for the Scottish Warrior, especially after Damian Priest eliminated him from the Chamber match.