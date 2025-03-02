WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Dismisses Idea of Monthly Two-Night WWE Premium Live Events: ‘It’s Too Much’

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 02, 2025

WWE continues to evolve, with major events like SummerSlam expanding to two nights. However, Triple H has dismissed the idea of making all Premium Live Events follow that format.

Speaking at the WWE Elimination Chamber post-show, Triple H was asked whether WWE would move all PLEs to stadiums and make them two-night affairs, specifically naming Survivor Series. He jokingly responded, “Part of me wants to slap you for asking that. I am not doing two-night pay-per-views once a month—it’s too much s***.”

He clarified that WWE chooses stadiums when the moment calls for it, but not every event needs that scale. “Elimination Chamber is historically not a stadium show, and here we are tonight. We are on a run right now. When we can do the biggest business, there are some moments where you feel, ‘This needs to be bigger than the arena.’ That said, not everything can be here. If you do, they are not special.”

Triple H emphasized that balance is key to keeping events exciting. “If everything is two nights in a stadium, it becomes the same. I do not want to lose that. Some of the best shows we do, the loudest reactions happen in arenas.”

While WWE’s first two-night SummerSlam is set for 2026, Mark Shapiro has previously hinted at more PLEs expanding to two nights.

