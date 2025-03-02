The Rock Reflects on WWE Bad Blood Moment: ‘I Am a Long Gamer’

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The Rock made a brief but significant appearance at WWE Bad Blood, emerging at the end of the show as Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes stood in the ring. Before the broadcast ended, he delivered a subtle throat slash gesture, sparking speculation about its meaning.

Many questioned whether the moment would lead to anything, as The Rock did not appear on WWE television again until the Raw on Netflix premiere. There, he publicly thanked Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns for carrying the company.

Addressing the moment during the WWE Elimination Chamber post-show press conference, The Rock assured fans that everything was intentional. "It meant something. I am a long gamer. I like long gaming," he said. "I like creating with Paul [Levesque] and Brian Gewirtz and Maya Lasry, who is on my side of the team. I like creating with Paul and his team as well. We are long gamers. A lot thought Bad Blood, when I just did a small subtle thing, there was a lot of criticism, 'Oh, it did not mean anything.' It did. It is okay. It is okay if you are not thinking about it now, but just trust me when I tell you, we are thinking about this stuff and long gaming this. Same thing when we opened up with Netflix in LA when I came out as the Director of the Board and welcomed everybody and thanked Cody Rhodes for carrying the company. I gave him dap and a big hug. I knew this night was coming. We are long gaming."

The Rock closed WWE Elimination Chamber in dramatic fashion, aligning with John Cena after Cena shocked the world by turning on Cody Rhodes.