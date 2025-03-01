WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
John Cena Present but Silent at WWE Elimination Chamber Post-Show

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 01, 2025

John Cena stunned the WWE Universe at Elimination Chamber, turning on Cody Rhodes and aligning himself with The Rock in a shocking betrayal.

Cena viciously attacked Rhodes, using a Rolex, a microphone, and the Undisputed WWE Championship to leave him bloodied in the ring.

At the WWE Elimination Chamber post-show, Cena was scheduled to address the media—but he never did.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 Breaks Records as Highest-Grossing WWE Event in Canada

WWE Elimination Chamber took place on March 1 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, delivering a historic night for the company.

— Ben Kerin Mar 01, 2025 11:36PM


Tags: #wwe #elimination chamber #toronto #canada #john cena

