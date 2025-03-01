John Cena Present but Silent at WWE Elimination Chamber Post-Show

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

John Cena stunned the WWE Universe at Elimination Chamber, turning on Cody Rhodes and aligning himself with The Rock in a shocking betrayal.

Cena viciously attacked Rhodes, using a Rolex, a microphone, and the Undisputed WWE Championship to leave him bloodied in the ring.

At the WWE Elimination Chamber post-show, Cena was scheduled to address the media—but he never did.