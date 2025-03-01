Triple H Shares His Thoughts on John Cena’s Shocking Heel Turn at WWE Elimination Chamber

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Triple H spoke during the WWE Elimination Chamber post-show media conference on Saturday night and shared his thoughts on John Cena's shocking heel turn, where he attacked Cody Rhodes and aligned himself with The Rock.

“I have been fortunate to be around a lot of the biggest things in this business over the last 30 years, and I do not know if I have ever felt a more powerful moment,” Triple H said. “John Cena was the one guy you never really saw going in this direction. When he became the champion, you just did not see this moment coming. When you reach a point in your career where you know you only have months left, it puts things in a different perspective. He could have just ridden the nostalgia wave for the next 10 months, come in, waved to the crowd, and expected the fans to react based on his legacy."

"Or, someone like him can double down and say, screw it, I want to be challenged to the last moment. I want to go out on my shield and give this everything I have. That is the beauty of John Cena. He has always done what is best here, but he is also willing to take risks and gamble on himself. He did that tonight, and it was incredible to watch. There was a moment when Cody was down in the ring, and Pat, Cole, and Wade were trying to help him up while The Rock, Travis Scott, and John Cena stood together in the aisle. I thought, holy shit, we will never get any bigger than that. That is just an epic moment. I feel like this is one of those nights that, 20 years from now, people will be saying, ‘That night in Toronto.’ It was incredible.”