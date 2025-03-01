WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 Breaks Records as Highest-Grossing WWE Event in Canada

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 01, 2025

WWE Elimination Chamber took place on March 1 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, delivering a historic night for the company.

According to WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, the event became the highest-grossing WWE show ever held in Canada, with an attendance of 38,493 fans packing the venue.

In addition to the record-breaking gate, Triple H revealed that the event "crushed existing sponsorship records" and saw "really, really strong" viewership across Peacock and Netflix. However, he did not provide specific financial figures or viewership data.

The event was headlined by both the men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches, as well as Cody Rhodes’ highly anticipated response to The Rock’s challenge to "sell his soul."

WWE Elimination Chamber Live Results - March 1, 2025

