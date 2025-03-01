John Cena Wins Elimination Chamber, But Shocks WWE Universe With a Brutal Betrayal

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

John Cena Triumphs in Chaotic Elimination Chamber Main Event, Shocking Turn Follows

The highly anticipated Elimination Chamber match to determine Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania challenger featured a star-studded lineup of John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and Damian Priest. The match was filled with brutal encounters, stunning eliminations, and a jaw-dropping conclusion that sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe.

Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre were the first two competitors to start the match, wasting no time in trading blows. McIntyre attempted an early Claymore, but Rollins evaded, countering with a near-successful Stomp. The battle quickly spilled outside the ring, with McIntyre slamming Rollins into the chamber wall. As the two fought aggressively, McIntyre took the opportunity to taunt CM Punk inside his pod.

The first pod opened for Damian Priest, who entered the ring with a dominant presence. Engaging McIntyre in a heated exchange, Priest delivered a Razor’s Edge to Rollins and nearly eliminated him. However, McIntyre retaliated with a Glasgow Kiss, and Rollins, regaining momentum, landed a Superkick on the Judgment Day powerhouse.

Logan Paul was the next to enter, receiving a loud chorus of boos. His athleticism was on display with a springboard crossbody and standing moonsault. However, Priest quickly overpowered him, using the chamber structure to his advantage. The crowd erupted in anti-Paul chants, forcing Peacock to censor the broadcast.

John Cena, competing in his final Elimination Chamber match, made his entrance and immediately turned the tide. Cleaning house with his signature offense, he delivered an Attitude Adjustment to Paul. However, before he could capitalize, McIntyre struck with a devastating Claymore. In a stunning sequence, Priest capitalized on the moment, rolling up McIntyre for the first elimination of the night. An irate McIntyre retaliated, hitting another Claymore on Priest before exiting. Paul then seized the opportunity, scaling the pod and delivering a high-flying Frog Splash onto Priest, scoring an elimination.

The final entrant, CM Punk, entered to a roaring crowd, immediately targeting Logan Paul. After ramming Paul’s face into the chamber wall, Punk turned his attention to Cena, setting up an electric confrontation. However, Rollins interrupted their face-off, sparking a three-way battle. The sequence led to Cena and Punk working together momentarily to take down Rollins, but soon after, the two legends reignited their classic rivalry.

Logan Paul’s brash attitude led to his downfall when Punk hit a Go-to-Sleep, securing an elimination. This left Cena, Punk, and Rollins as the final three. The crowd was split in their support, as Punk and Cena exchanged hard-hitting counters. Rollins took advantage, sending Cena crashing through the pod structure. As the action intensified, Punk nearly had Rollins pinned after a Go-to-Sleep, but Rollins countered with a Pedigree, then a Stomp. A resilient Punk kicked out just in time.

With Rollins eliminated following a well-timed combination of the GTS from Punk and an Attitude Adjustment from Cena, the two icons faced off one last time. Cena survived another GTS and responded with a thunderous AA. Punk, refusing to stay down, countered into the Anaconda Vice, only for Cena to roll through and lock in the STF. With no escape, Punk eventually passed out, giving Cena the victory. The 16-time world champion celebrated his hard-fought win, now officially set to challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania.

Post-Match Fallout: Cena’s Stunning Betrayal

As Cena celebrated, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring, joined by The Rock and rapper Travis Scott. In an ominous exchange, The Rock attempted to lure Cody into his cryptic vision of power, demanding Rhodes “embrace” his influence. Cody, in a defiant response, declared, “My soul no longer belongs to me. I gave it to this ring and these people a long time ago. Hey, Rock—go f*** yourself!”

The crowd erupted, but what happened next shocked the world. Cena, standing by Rhodes’ side, suddenly turned and delivered a devastating low blow to the champion. The Rock and Scott watched approvingly as Cena viciously attacked Rhodes, using Dusty Rhodes’ Rolex as a weapon. Cena continued the assault, repeatedly smashing Cody with the WWE Championship and choking him with his own necktie.

With Cody bloodied and motionless, Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott stood united at the top of the ramp, signaling a sinister alliance. The WWE Universe was left stunned as the show ended with Cody struggling to get to his feet, his WrestleMania fate now clouded in uncertainty.