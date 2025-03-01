Kevin Owens Wins At Elimination Chamber, Randy Orton Returns

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Unsanctioned Match: Sami Zayn vs Kevin Owens

The last match ended at 8:16pm. It's 8:32pm, this match is next. It starts soon. I swear. I've had enough time to clean and load my Puffco and take a dab. Finally we get things going. We're told that WWE "absolves itself" of any liability, and that the ref is only there to enforce pinfalls and submissions. Just like a no-DQ match. Cool. Sami Zayn is out first to a big pop from his home-country crowd. Out next is Kevin Owens. We get our bell at 8:36pm. As Pat McAfee said, "the time for talkin' has passed; now it's time to kick some ass." Our Superstars stare each other down as the crowd ole, ole ole's them into action. Owens throws the first blow and the crowd wakes up a bit as both men slug it out. Owens takes an early lead and the two battle to the outside. Zayn rallies, sending Owens shoulder-first into the ring post before taking the action back inside. Zayn tosses a few chairs into the ring before entering himself. Owens rises first, however, retrieving a chair and smacking Zayn in the gut. Owens follows it up with a pair of chair shots to the back, then a third.

The ref, wearing all black, checks on Zayn. Owens looks for a chair shot to the head but Zayn ducks, and the chair ricochets off the ropes to smack Owens in the face! Zayn grabs the chair and smacks Owens a few times with it. Owens rolls to the outside but Zayn follows and again smacks Owens across the back with the steel chair. Zayn tosses the chair inside, then tosses Owens inside, then uses the knife-edge/top of the chair to ram into Owens' gut over and over. Zayn exits the ring and grabs a hockey stick to a big pop. Zayn enters the ring and smacks Owens on a chair laid across his stomach. Owens rolls outside and the crowd pops for Zayn. The crowd rips off a "Sami" chant. Cole reminds us that he's shocked that Raw GM Adam Pearce agreed to this match. Zayn retrieves a table from under the ring to a big pop. Zayn sets the table up at the ringside area as the crowd chants for the table.

Owens grabs an approaching Zayn and sends him face-first into the turnbuckle. Owens grabs the hockey stick out of the ring and rams it into Zayn's gut. Owens uses the stick to rake the face of Zayn, then bites him on the face! Owens stalks Zayn around the ring and sees the table Sami just set up. Owens grabs another table from under the ring and grabs another table then sets it up on top of the other table! Before he can act on his new double-decker, Sami Zayn attacks him with the hockey stick from behind. The action spills into the crowd, with Zayn following Owens. Owens uses one a stretch of blue security tape on nearby railing to try to choke Sami, but it pops easily. Owens and Zayn slug it out further into the crowd. Owens leads Sami towards railing; Zayn fights back with kicks and fists. Zayn grabs a steel trash can and hits Owens in the head with it to a big pop. The crowd with another chant for Sami as he uses the trash can as a battering ram. Zayn starts to batter Owens down the stairs and towards the ringside area once again. Sami follows, and walks into a strike from Owens using a water bottle. Zayn immediately rallies and hits a modified Blue Thunder Bomb to plant KO through the nearby water refreshments table! He picks him up and hits him through another nearby water refreshments table! Thank goodness Bobby Boucher was on Waterboy duty in the most unlikeliest of places.

Both men continue to battle in ringside-adjacent areas. KO uses any foreign object he comes across to batter Zayn. They fight close to the commentary area before KO sends Zayn into the ring. KO climbs the turnbuckles at 8:48pm, but Zayn stops his ascent with a big right. Zayn climbs the middle turnbuckle and the two battle for control on the turnbuckles. Sami's looking for a Superplex; KO's threatening a Super Fisherman's Buster. KO then shoves Zayn off the top, to the outside, and through the double-decker tables! The crowd rips off a "holy shit" chant in appreciation as the ref checks on Sami. Cole points out Zayn's now favoring his already-injured (before tonight) neck. Owens stands over Zayn, slaps him and pulls him up. The action continues in the ring. Owens hits a beautiful Brainbuster driver on Zayn on top of a steel chair. Owens covers but Zayn kicks out just shy of three!

Owens begins to kick Zayn in the face, then whips him into the ropes. Owens looks for the pop-up Powerbomb but Zayn counters and shows sign of life as he goes on the offensive! The crowd rips off another "holy shit" and looks in disbelief. Zayn goes for the Helluva Kick but Owens pulls the ref in front as a shield before diving out the way. The ref is down! KO hits a Stunner and covers. Charles Robinson hits the ring and covers but Zayn kicks out at 2! Owens goes for a strike on Zayn but he moves and Owens takes out ref Charles Robinson! Ryan Tran hits the ring as our third ref! Forgive me if I'm misspelling their name. This was approximately at 8:51pm. Owens takes a table into the ring as Zayn tries to shake some life into his left arm. Cole & Barrett speculate Zayn has brain damage or something. Owens with a chair shot to the head of Zayn, trying to make their fears a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Owens lays Zayn on top of the newly-setup table in the ring. Owens sets a chair on top of Zayn and climbs up top. Zayn recovers, using the chair to smack Owens while he's climbing the turnbuckles. Zayn climbs up top and hooks up Owens. Both men jockey for control, and Owens counters--sending them both flying and hitting an inverted Fisherman's Suplex through the table! The crowd rips off a very loud "holy shit" chant. Owens covers Zayn. Ref Ryan Tran counts it but Zayn gets an arm up just in time! Other officials hit the ring to check on Zayn and the crowd loudly chants "let them fight! Let them fight!" Petey Williams, now a producer, tries to tell Owens to let the match end. Owens hits Zayn with a chair in the corner. Owens stands Zayn up in the corner and yells at him "it's all your fault!" Owens runs across the ring to set up a move but Zayn follows, hitting the Helluva Kick at 8:57pm! Zayn covers but Owens gets an arm up just in time! Zayn heads to the outside and throws a steel chair into the ring. He sees something, pauses, then digs under the ring and pulls out...a steel chair wrapped in barbed wire! Ohhhhh, snap!

The crowd rips off a loud "ECW! ECW! ECW!" chant as Cole implores someone to get the weapon away from Zayn. Owens, seeing the chair, tries to back up. Owens charges in but Zayn kicks him in the midsection. Zayn uses the barbwire chair to smack Owens in the back! The crowd loudly chants for him to do it one more time, and he complies, striking Owens across the back yet again! Zayn sits the chair up in its functional, seat position. Owens tries to rally and both men clash. Owens charges Zayn; Zayn uses a drop toe hold to send Owens face-first into the barbwire chair! Zayn sets up two chairs, then places the barbwire chair on top. Sami hits the Blue Thunder Bomb on Owens through the chairs at 9:00pm to a huge pop! Zayn covers! Owens kicks out at three to a massive reaction! The crowd with another appreciative "this is awesome" chant for our Superstar athletes. Zayn and Owens rise to their feet in opposite corners. Zayn looks for a Helluva Kick but Owens counters with a pop-up Powerbomb! Zayn lands hard on the back of his neck and rolls out of the ring, groaning in pain. The ref checks on him.

Owens follows and grabs a steel chair. Owens opens the chair and places it around Zayn's neck. Cole freaks out and begs for him to show mercy; KO shoves Zayn into the ringpost once, twice, three times. The crowd lets out loud gasps as the steel chair makes contact and jars Zayn's neck. Even Barrett is showing Zayn sympathy now. Owens hits a brutal Powerbomb from the floor onto the apron. That's the hardest part of the ring! Jason Jordan, Shane Helmsley, I think Jamie Noble and other producers are checking on Zayn. Owens pulls Zayn up and looks for another apron bomb but Zayn tries to fight back, throwing fists. Owens powers through it and hits the apron bomb! The officials in attendance try to beg Owens off and Barrett calls Owens "sub-human scum." Owens covers at 9:04pm, finally putting this one away.

Your Winner, Kevin Owens! (28 minutes)

After the Match: REDACTED Returns

Owens eventually decides he's not done destroying Zayn, and begins to go after him. The officials are powerless to stop him. Cole and Barrett implore someone, anyone, to make the save. They chastise Owens for his actions. Suddenly, a returning the Undertaker makes the save! Just kidding. It was a returning Randy Orton. We all knew it was gonna happen. Orton gets a huge pop and makes his way to the ring. Orton and Owens clash, with Randy hitting the RKO outta nowhere! Orton grabs a steel chair and threatens to attack Owens but tosses it aside. Orton sets up for the Punt! Right as the goes to execute the move, a swarm of officials intercept him and remove Owens from the ring! The crowd hates that! Randy Orton isn't a fan, either, and begins to hit multiple security staff with RKO's to big pops! He poses in he corner. Our main event is up next!