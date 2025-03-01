Trish Stratus And Tiffany Stratton Victorious At Elimination Chamber

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tag Match: WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton & WWE Legend Trish Stratus vs Nia Jax & Candice Lerae

We get several minutes of video hyping this match. Jax & Lerae start their entrances at 8pm sharp. Trish Stratus is out next to an okay pop. It almost sounds like there are some boos. They pop for her name but the crowd is rather muted for their hometown girl. The WWE Women's Champion is out next as it's, apparently, Tiffy Time. She gets a much, much better welcome than Stratus did. That's wild. We get our bell at 8:04pm EST. Tiff, Trish; Stratton, Stratus. I'm totally not gonna fuck that up. We start with Trish, adorned in local Canadian sports team colors, and Lerae. Tiff & Trish work together to double-dropkick Jax, sending her out of the ring when she tries to interfere. Candace and Trish battle to the outside, with Candace sending her into the steel steps.

They take the action back inside and Jax tags in. Tiff tags in after Jax taunts Stratus to big boos. Jax begins to toy with Trish, slapping her around and throwing her around every time she tries to rise off the map. Trish tries to rally Stratton as Jax batters her in the corner. Tiffy makes the hot tag to Trishy, who takes the fight to Nia Jax. Pat McAfee is on commentary and makes many Stratus jokes (stratusfaction, etc.) Trish chops and battles Jax to pops, finally dropping her to a knee. Jax tries to rally but eats an around-the-world DDT. Trish covers for a one. Trish with a Spinebuster on an entering Candace. Trish calls for the Stratusfaction but Jax powers through, driving Trish into the canvas and covering for two. Jax continues to berate and mock Trish and the crowd. She pulls Trish's hair and demands the crowd do a USA chant, I think. She picks up Stratus and shakes her around like a rag doll before throwing her to the canvas rough.

Jax continues to dominate Stratus as the crowd boos. I don't feel so bad now, as Cole calls Trish Tiff many times. Jax hoists Trish up into a Stretch Muffler and swings her head-first into the turnbuckle. Lerae tags in and begins to take over, continuing to control Trish. Tiff repeatedly tries to fire up Trish and rally the crowd. Jax tags back in and positions Trish in the corner, then walks across the ring. Jax with a running him attack followed by an inverted stink face! (Butt to the back of Trish's head). Jax tags in Lerae, who stomps and kicks Stratus in the corner. Trish tries to fight out of the corner at 8:12pm, but Lerae rams her back into the corner with Jax. Lerae streaks over and attacks Tiffany, knocking her off the apron. Trish with a running attack to Lerae, and both Superstars are down. Tiff is back up on the apron and begins to call for the hot tag. Trish finally makes it, and Tiff hits the ring with clotheslines and attacks, cleaning house to a big pop.

Tiffany with her handspring elbow attack, then a Jackknife cover into an Alabama Slam on Lerae! Jax enters and eats a Spinebuster immediately! Tiff with a running double-stomp on Lerae and covers for a two. Tiff heads up top but gets caught up on the ropes and Lerae attacks her. Lerae with a back drop attack. Jax with a big Leg Drop, and as she's now legal, she covers for two. Lerae apparently tags back in, losing control. Stratton rallies briefly, hitting a big suplex on Jax, then tags in Trish. Jax recovers and drops both Trish & Tiff to loud boos. Jax drags Lerae up and into the corner, then tags herself. Trish rallies and hits a Super Stratusfaction off the top on Jax. Lerae makes the save. Tiff enters the match and sets Lerae over the top. Stratton heads up top to hit the Prettiest Moonsault ever and pick up the win at 8:16pm!

Your Winners, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus & Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton