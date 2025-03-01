WWE Elimination Chamber Live Results - March 1, 2025

Hello and welcome back to Rajah News' live coverage of tonight's Elimination Chamber premium live event! If you're looking for our official preview, just click here!

We've got four matches scheduled, including a men's and women's Elimination Chamber match. One of our two non-chamber matches will feature WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus as she teams with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton to take on the duo of Nia Jax & Candice LeRae. And in a very rare unsanctioned match, former BFFs Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will fight it out in what should be an excellent match.

We'll have our live results--coming to you from the Roger's Centre in Toronto via the Peacock app, tonight at 7pm! Until then, the digital floor is yours. Go ahead and weigh in below with your predictions, share your second cousin's best friend's former classmate's chicken noodle soup recipe, or chat with your fellow Rajahmaniacs about anything you want. See you all tonight, with our article transitioning to live results right about 7pm Eastern when our show starts.

Pre-Show on Peacock

The pre-show's been on quite some time. What you're missing: Big E and co. talking, giving their expert analysis, et cetera. Oh, and right before air time, the Canadian crowd loudly booed the national anthem for the US (then sung along with the Canadian national anthem). Our show starts in moments!

It's Showtime!

After a short stint in the Purgatory that is pre-show content, we finally start our program! Michael Cole welcomes us to our program and we see several Superstars arriving, most notably Kevin Owens in the quite-dapper Bret "the Hitman" Hart pullover.

Women's Elimination Chamber Match: Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan & Naomi

Looks like we're starting with the women's EC first. Alexa Bliss is our first Superstar out tonight, followed by Roxanne Perez, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan & Naomi. Liv and Naomi will start us off tonight. We get our bell at 7:18pm EST. Remember, four Superstars are currently in cells or chambers. Every x minutes a pod is opened, releasing another Superstar. Once five Superstars have been eliminated via pinfall or submission, the winner will earn a shot against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania. Liv Morgan and Naomi begin to circle at the bell but are quickly interrupted by a returning Jade Cargill! Jade enters the Chamber, which hasn't yet been secured, and immediately attacks Naomi! Belair pounds on her pod glass, unable to help as Jade begins to destroy Naomi! Multiple referees attempt to restrain her, but this leads Jade to hit a running Big Boot on Naomi, smashing her into the pod glass! The refs continue to try to restrain Jade as Naomi attempts to crawl away and out of the Chamber. Jade grabs the side door of the cage and slams it on a prone Naomi! Finally she walks off to cheers.

Medical staff roll a stretcher down to the ring. Liv Morgan taunts Belair. It's announced that Naomi is unable to compete, and therefore Naomi has been eliminated at 7:22pm EST. Belair is in distress and Alexa Bliss looks shocked. Or stoned. The crowd loudly sings "nah nah nah, hey hey hey, goodbye." Haha! The clock counts down and at 7:23pm, Bianca Belair is released from the pod. Belair checks up on Naomi but is attacked from behind by Liv Morgan to a pop. Morgan begins to throw Belair face-first into the pod glass. Morgan continues to maintain control, dominating Belair. Belair begins to rally near the end of their period. Roxanne Perez enters at 7:26pm and quickly takes control. Perez with a Hurricanrana to drop Belair. Perez takes down Morgan and looks for a pin early on but only gets a two. Perez heads up top and looks to attack Belair from the top, but the powerhouse catches her and walks around with her. Perez quickly counters, taking Belair down.

Liv Morgan runs in and drops both with a dropkick, then covers Perez for a two. Morgan and Bliss continue to spar in the ring, eventually dropping each other to a small pop. Our clock counts down and joining our match at 7:29pm is Bayley. Bayley immediately locks up with Perez, battling in Bayley's pod. Bayley slams Perez into the pod wall repeatedly, and I do mean repeatedly, to a decent pop. Bayley then lays into Liv Morgan, slamming her face three times into the chain link barrier. Bayley hits a Belly-to-Bayley (or is it the other way around?) on Morgan into the barrier! Bayley and Belair square up in the ring, executing a series of standing switches. Bayley grabs Belair's ponytail by mistakes, releases it, and shows some sportsmanship per Michael Cole. Bayley and Belair again clash in the middle of the ring as the crowd rips off a "let's go Bayley" chant that Cole begrudgingly acknowledges. Bayley redirects an attacking Morgan into the barrier, heads up top, and hits a big beautiful L-bow drop (see what I did there?) on Belair, looking for an elimination but coming up short.

Perez re-enters the fight, hitting a Powerbomb on Bayley to the hard outside ramp by the pods. Perez heads up top and splashes Bayley, covering for a two. Morgan hits a Codebreaker on Perez, covering for a two of her own. Alexa Bliss enters the match at 7:33pm to a good pop. Bliss & Morgan eye each other until Bliss enters the ring. They engage, with Bliss taking control. Perez interferes--remember, Bliss hit Perez with a Sister Abigail DDT last night--and Bliss quickly dispatches her. Morgan grabs Bliss; Bliss with a shove to gain some separation followed by a dropkick. Bliss with a huge right hand to a charging Bayley that drops Bayley and pop the crowd. Bliss with a double knee strike to Bayley then covers for a short two. Wade Barrett and Michael Cole sing her praises. Bliss slaps Bayley; Perez attacks Bliss and begins to throw and stomp her against the chain link barrier. Bliss with a backbreaker, giving herself a breather. Belair attacks Bayley in the inner ring. Bliss heads up top and dives onto them both, but they catch her and slam her down into the mat.

Bayley and Belair battle on the ropes. Bayley with a diving crossbody to take out Belair & Bliss on the outside. Morgan attacks; Morgan drives Bayley into the pod. Bayley fights back, hitting what I believe is the Rose Plant DDT. Perez rolls up Bayley from behind, looking to sneak an elimination. Bayley kicks out. Perez locks a Crippler Crossface on Bayley! Bayley manages to roll outside but ropes won't break it. Perez keeps the move locked in until Bayley manages to ram or rub Perez's crossface-holding arm against the chain link barrier. They continue to battle by the ropes, with Perez dropping Bayley with a modified low-angle cutter. Perez heads up top but Bayley counters. Bayley looks for a Rose Plant but Perez escapes.

Outta nowhere, Liv Morgan hits Bayley with her finisher and covers! Bayley is eliminated at 7:38pm. Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan begin to battle, eventually climbing the top of a pod. Belair tries to throw Morgan off, but Liv hangs on to Belair's ponytail. Belair uses the ponytail to smack the crap outta Liv Morgan then kicks her down to the floor. Belair celebrates to a big pop then dives off the top of the pod, wiping out the other three remaining Superstars with a crossbody. The crowd pops for this. Definitely not a boring women's match tonight, folks. They're being given time to show what they can do. Belair tries to steal a pin over Perez, but Roxanne gets the shoulder up. Belair drags Liv Morgan into the ring and covers for a two. Belair with a shoulder thrust on Bliss in the corner, takes her up top, and it leads to a spot with all four Superstars hitting a big top move that leaves them all down for a few moments. Perez and Belair began to fire up, and our pace picks up drastically.

Perez with a Pop-Rox on Belair; Bliss dives in with the Twisted Bliss before Perez can cover. Roxanne Perez is eliminated at 7:42pm. We're down to three--Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Alexa Bliss! Belair looks and starts a KOD, but Bliss catches Liv Morgan mid-move and sends her flying. Morgan rallies and hits the Three Amigos on Belair then does the Eddie Guerrero shuffle. Morgan with a low-angle dropkick to Belair. Morgan calls for a 6-1-9 but is intercepted by Alexa Bliss! Bliss looks for a Sister Abigail but Morgan counters with a roll-up. Belair looks for a KOD on Morgan as she recovers but Liv escapes. Belair with a roll-through but Liv kicks out, kicking Belair right into a Sister Abigail from Bliss! Liv Morgan immediately attacks, rolling up Bliss! Alexa Bliss is eliminated at 7:44pm. We're down to Liv and Bianca! Morgan covers the still-down Belair but only gets a two. Morgan looks frustrated. Morgan shoves Belair into the chain barrier, using Belair's ponytail to immediately whiplash her back and shove her back into the cage.

This goes on several times before Morgan pulls Belair into the ring, covering for a two. Morgan hits a wicked Codebreaker on Belair, but Belair rolls through somehow, pops up and hits a huge Spear for a two-count cover. Morgan's back is bleeding from the vicious hair whip attack from Belair earlier. Bianca and Liv battle near the chain link barrier, and Belair whips Morgan's head repeatedly into the chain link barrier and against the pod glass. Belair then Powerbombs Morgan into the ring. Belair heads up top. Belair attempts a 450 but Liv get the knees up! Belair recovers and looks for a KOD but Morgan escapes and counters with a Codebreaker! Liv goes for Oblivion but is intercepted by Bianca, hoisted up and hit with the KOD! Belair covers and eliminates Liv Mogan at 7:48pm EST! Belair will face Rhea at WrestleMania!

Your Winner and NEW #1 Contender, Bianca Belair! (31 minutes)

Tag Match: WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton & WWE Legend Trish Stratus vs Nia Jax & Candice Lerae

We get several minutes of video hyping this match. Jax & Lerae start their entrances at 8pm sharp. Trish Stratus is out next to an okay pop. It almost sounds like there are some boos. They pop for her name but the crowd is rather muted for their hometown girl. The WWE Women's Champion is out next as it's, apparently, Tiffy Time. She gets a much, much better welcome than Stratus did. That's wild. We get our bell at 8:04pm EST. Tiff, Trish; Stratton, Stratus. I'm totally not gonna fuck that up. We start with Trish, adorned in local Canadian sports team colors, and Lerae. Tiff & Trish work together to double-dropkick Jax, sending her out of the ring when she tries to interfere. Candace and Trish battle to the outside, with Candace sending her into the steel steps.

They take the action back inside and Jax tags in. Tiff tags in after Jax taunts Stratus to big boos. Jax begins to toy with Trish, slapping her around and throwing her around every time she tries to rise off the map. Trish tries to rally Stratton as Jax batters her in the corner. Tiffy makes the hot tag to Trishy, who takes the fight to Nia Jax. Pat McAfee is on commentary and makes many Stratus jokes (stratusfaction, etc.) Trish chops and battles Jax to pops, finally dropping her to a knee. Jax tries to rally but eats an around-the-world DDT. Trish covers for a one. Trish with a Spinebuster on an entering Candace. Trish calls for the Stratusfaction but Jax powers through, driving Trish into the canvas and covering for two. Jax continues to berate and mock Trish and the crowd. She pulls Trish's hair and demands the crowd do a USA chant, I think. She picks up Stratus and shakes her around like a rag doll before throwing her to the canvas rough.

Jax continues to dominate Stratus as the crowd boos. I don't feel so bad now, as Cole calls Trish Tiff many times. Jax hoists Trish up into a Stretch Muffler and swings her head-first into the turnbuckle. Lerae tags in and begins to take over, continuing to control Trish. Tiff repeatedly tries to fire up Trish and rally the crowd. Jax tags back in and positions Trish in the corner, then walks across the ring. Jax with a running him attack followed by an inverted stink face! (Butt to the back of Trish's head). Jax tags in Lerae, who stomps and kicks Stratus in the corner. Trish tries to fight out of the corner at 8:12pm, but Lerae rams her back into the corner with Jax. Lerae streaks over and attacks Tiffany, knocking her off the apron. Trish with a running attack to Lerae, and both Superstars are down. Tiff is back up on the apron and begins to call for the hot tag. Trish finally makes it, and Tiff hits the ring with clotheslines and attacks, cleaning house to a big pop.

Tiffany with her handspring elbow attack, then a Jackknife cover into an Alabama Slam on Lerae! Jax enters and eats a Spinebuster immediately! Tiff with a running double-stomp on Lerae and covers for a two. Tiff heads up top but gets caught up on the ropes and Lerae attacks her. Lerae with a back drop attack. Jax with a big Leg Drop, and as she's now legal, she covers for two. Lerae apparently tags back in, losing control. Stratton rallies briefly, hitting a big suplex on Jax, then tags in Trish. Jax recovers and drops both Trish & Tiff to loud boos. Jax drags Lerae up and into the corner, then tags herself. Trish rallies and hits a Super Stratusfaction off the top on Jax. Lerae makes the save. Tiff enters the match and sets Lerae over the top. Stratton heads up top to hit the Prettiest Moonsault ever and pick up the win at 8:16pm!

Your Winners, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus & Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton