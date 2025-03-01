David Johansen, "Thanatos" in Hulk Hogan's Mr. Nanny Movie, Passes Away at 75

David Johansen, the actor who played Tommy Thanatos in Mr. Nanny, Hulk Hogan's 1994 family comedy, has died. In the film, Thanatos was the evil villain trying to steal a computer chip that a wealthy business owner had created. That wealthy business owner was the widowed father of 2 children and Hulk Hogan, who played an ex-wrestler in the film, was hired to be their bodyguard/nanny. It would prove to be Hulk's most successful film.

Fans of rock and roll will recognize David Johansen as the famed frontman of the 1970's glam/punk group the New York Dolls. He was the lead singer of the Dolls and also had a solo hit as Buster Poindexter called "Hot Hot Hot," a Latin inspired dance number. The New York Dolls were largely given credit for creating the glam rock look of the 70's and 1980's inspiring such groups as KISS and Twisted Sister. In 2011, the New York Dolls opened a Glam tour with co-headliners Poison and Motley Crue. Many felt it was the headliners tipping their collective caps to the somewhat underrated Dolls for helping create and mainstream the glam style.

Johansen also had an iconic film role in the movie Scrooged back in 1988. He played the Ghsot of Christmas Past and served as a memorable, frightening, and humorous cab driver showing Bill Murray the errors of his ways. That role was originally slated for late comedian Sam Kinison but a real life fight with Bobcat Goldthwait saw Kinison being fired from the film.

Johansen was diagnosed with state 4 lung cancer only a few weeks ago. His decline was said to have been sudden and rapid. Grown men on Sirius XM radio were in tears saying they had no idea that the last time they saw him after he recovered from a broken spine would be the last time they saw him ever.

We realize this is more on the outer edge of pro wrestling. But, we tip our cap or perhaps blow our top to the chrome domed heel character that added so much to the classic Hulk Hogan film many of us grew up on. He was so much more than that movie. But, for the purposes of pro wrestling, we believe that is the only tie in.