Full SPOILER Lineup and Match Order for Tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto

The journey to WrestleMania 41 begins tonight with WWE's final premium live event before the grand spectacle. Elimination Chamber emanates from the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, featuring a lineup that promises high-stakes action.

The event kicks off with the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, where six competitors vie for a chance to challenge Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania. Participants include Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Naomi, and Roxanne Perez.

Following this, a tag team bout features WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton teaming up with Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to face the formidable duo of Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.

A special segment is scheduled with The Rock and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The Rock has expressed his desire for Rhodes to become "his champion," and Rhodes is expected to respond tonight.

In an Unsanctioned Match, long-time rivals Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens reignite their feud, promising a brutal encounter.

The main event is the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, determining who will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Competitors include John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, and Seth "Freakin" Rollins.