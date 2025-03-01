Who's Favored to Win Big at Tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber?

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE 2025 Elimination Chamber event is set to take place tonight at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The main event features a men's Elimination Chamber match with John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, and Damian Priest. The winner will earn the opportunity to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Betting odds indicate John Cena as the current favorite to win, with odds at -375, followed by Drew McIntyre at +210, and CM Punk at +300.

The event has seen a significant boost in ticket sales following WWE's announcement of The Rock's appearance, with an additional 2,300 tickets sold, bringing the total to nearly 30,000. This makes it the fifth-largest pro wrestling event audience in Canada and sets a new record for the largest gate for a pro wrestling event in Canadian history, attributed to higher ticket prices.

In the women's division, Trish Stratus is set to return to the WWE ring in Toronto for the first time in over five years. She will team up with Tiffany Stratton to face Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. Stratus aims to continue her remarkable streak, holding a perfect 7-0 record in tag team matches on Canadian soil, a run that began in 2001 and includes victories with partners like Lita, Bubba Ray Dudley, and John Cena.

The updated betting odds for the event are as follows:

Men’s Elimination Chamber Match:

John Cena: -375

Drew McIntyre: +210

CM Punk: +300

Seth Rollins: +5000

Logan Paul: +6600

Damian Priest: +10000

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match:

Bianca Belair: -450

Liv Morgan: +400

Alexa Bliss: +700

Naomi: +800

Roxanne Perez: +1600

Bayley: +2500

Unsanctioned Match:

Kevin Owens: -220

Sami Zayn: +155

Tag Team Match:

Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus: -2500

Nia Jax and Candice LeRae: +800

These odds reflect the current favorites and underdogs for each matchup.