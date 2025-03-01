WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Collision Preview: Daniel Garcia Defends TNT Title Against Adam Cole

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 01, 2025

AEW’s journey to Revolution 2025 continues tonight with another action-packed edition of AEW Collision, live from the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California.

The latest stop on the road to AEW’s marquee pay-per-view will air at 8/7c on TNT and MAX, delivering two hours of high-octane action and major storyline developments.

Here is what fans can expect on the March 1, 2025 edition of AEW Collision:

TNT Championship Match: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole

Kenny Omega Speaks: The AEW icon addresses the fans

Toni Storm Update: The latest on the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion

Tag Team Showdown: FTR takes on Undisputed Kingdom

Tag Team Action: Powerhouse Hobbs & Bandido vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith

AEW Faces Possible Talent Exodus as March Brings Uncertainty

Leyla Hirsch’s time with All Elite Wrestling appears to be coming to an end. According to PWInsider.com, Hirsch’s contract with [...]

— Ben Kerin Feb 28, 2025 07:05PM


