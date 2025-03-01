AEW Collision Preview: Daniel Garcia Defends TNT Title Against Adam Cole

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW’s journey to Revolution 2025 continues tonight with another action-packed edition of AEW Collision, live from the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California.

The latest stop on the road to AEW’s marquee pay-per-view will air at 8/7c on TNT and MAX, delivering two hours of high-octane action and major storyline developments.

Here is what fans can expect on the March 1, 2025 edition of AEW Collision:

⚡TNT Championship Match: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole

⚡Kenny Omega Speaks: The AEW icon addresses the fans

⚡Toni Storm Update: The latest on the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion

⚡Tag Team Showdown: FTR takes on Undisputed Kingdom

⚡Tag Team Action: Powerhouse Hobbs & Bandido vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith