"I Loved Punching Him" – Eddie Kingston On His Feud With CM Punk

Eddie Kingston and CM Punk engaged in a heated rivalry in 2021, both on the microphone and in the ring, culminating in a match at AEW Full Gear 2021, where Punk emerged victorious. Throughout the feud, Kingston was vocal about his disdain for Punk, criticizing him for leaving wrestling and claiming that many in the locker room did not like him.

Despite their history, Kingston recently offered a rare compliment when discussing Punk on Wrestling With The Narrative. When asked to say something positive about the former AEW and WWE star, Kingston did not hold back his usual blunt honesty but acknowledged Punk's undeniable drawing power.

“I loved punching him in the face, I will tell you that much. Again I am not a bullshitter, I am not going to lie and be like, ‘Nothing, f*** him.’ I am going to take the personal stuff out of it and just look at it from the outside and say that Punk is one of the few names still left in wrestling where if you put [his] name on a billboard by itself, you are going to get people to come and see what is going on," Kingston said.

He continued, emphasizing Punk’s ability to attract an audience regardless of his reputation.

“Personally, that is a different story, but business-wise, man he is really one of the last few names in wrestling. I have not watched WWE in a very long time, not because I am Mr. whatever, it is just not interesting to me. That is me, though. If it is interesting to you, god bless, awesome you are watching wrestling, that is all I care about personally. Punk, I give him that, man—you put his name on anything, people will either buy it or come see what is going on. You put him in a supermarket or Walgreens or something, saying CM Punk is going to be here, people are going to come to see what he is doing. So, he is definitely a name," Kingston stated.

CM Punk is set to enter the Elimination Chamber match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, where he will look to secure a path toward WrestleMania.