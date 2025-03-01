WWE Elimination Chamber Preview: Drew McIntyre's Fiery Exchange with Michael Cole

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

In a recent appearance on the Elimination Chamber Kickoff show, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre delivered a scathing critique of veteran commentator Michael Cole, accusing him of bias towards John Cena.

McIntyre, known as "The Scottish Warrior," is slated to compete in the upcoming Elimination Chamber match, where he will face formidable opponents including Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, and Damian Priest.

During the segment, McIntyre confronted Cole, alleging that the announcer consistently undermines him while excessively praising Cena. He remarked, "I know tomorrow, you are going to be on commentary. You are going to bury me. You are going to call me delusional, you are going to miss out key parts of the story to make me sound wrong when all I tell is the truth." McIntyre further mocked Cole's enthusiasm for Cena, suggesting that he becomes overly excited whenever the 16-time world champion appears.

In a sardonic gesture, McIntyre presented Cole with a lip balm, insinuating it would aid him in his apparent admiration for Cena. He stated, "So if you are going to go that crazy for Cena, I got this lip balm for you. I will put it in your pocket right here. So if you are going to kiss his arse, at least use that first."

This incident adds another layer to the tension surrounding the Elimination Chamber event, as McIntyre seeks to secure a victory that would grant him a title shot at WrestleMania 41.