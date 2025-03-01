Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena Rank In Highest-Paid Actors of 2024

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Forbes has released its list of the highest-paid actors of 2024, with WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson securing the top spot. Johnson reportedly earned $88 million ($103 million gross), fueled by record-breaking deals, including a historic payout for Amazon’s Red One and a lucrative profit-sharing agreement for Moana 2, which grossed over $1 billion at the box office.

WWE veteran John Cena also made the list, ranking at #16 with $23 million ($30 million gross). Cena’s earnings were bolstered by a strong year in streaming, starring in Argylle (Apple), Ricky Stanicky (Hulu), Jackpot! (Amazon), and making appearances in Die Hart 2 and The Bear. Currently on his WWE farewell tour, Cena continues to expand his Hollywood portfolio.

Notably, fellow former WWE star Dave Bautista did not make the top 20 list for 2024.