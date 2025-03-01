TNA Unveils First-Ever Ultimate Hardy & Extreme Hardy Experiences in El Paso, Texas

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

TNA Wrestling issed the following:

The Ultimate Hardy Experience & The Extreme Hardy Experience

The first-ever, perk-filled, extremely limited Ultimate Hardy Experience & Extreme Hardy Experience will be held March 14-15 at the El Paso County Coliseum in conjunction with the TNA Wrestling live events in El Paso, Texas.

The Ultimate Hardy Experience is set for Friday, March 14, the night of the Sacrifice event that will air live on the TNA+ app. The Extreme Hardy Experience is Saturday, March 15, the same night that TNA will tape action for future episodes of the company’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, which airs on AXS TV in the U.S., on Sportsnet+ in Canada and worldwide on the TNA+ app.

The Ultimate Hardy Experience & The Extreme Hardy Experience will each be limited to 10 fans per night. Here’s a look at the perks for each night, which include appearing in a TNA television segment with Matt and Jeff Hardy:

The Ultimate Hardy Experience (March 14)

• An in-ring photo-op pre-show with Matt & Jeff;

• An in-ring photo-op pre-show with Matt;

• An in-ring photo-op pre-show with Jeff;

• An autographed 8×10 photo, signed by Matt & Jeff;

• An autographed 11×14 photo of The Hardys, numbered /10, signed by Matt & Jeff. (This 11×14 collectible photo is different from the 11×14 collectible photo offered to Extreme Hardy Experience participants on March 15.);

• An autograph from Matt & Jeff on the item of your choosing;

• A private pre-show Q&A at the venue with Matt & Jeff;

• Commemorative Ultimate Hardy Experience Show Ticket, numbered /10;

• A personalized cameo-style message from Matt and/or Jeff (will be emailed to you about a week after the El Paso shows);

• A piece of the broken table – painted by Jeff – from the 2024 Bound For Glory “TLC” Match when The Hardys re-claimed the TNA World Tag Team Championships.

• You will appear in a TNA television segment with Matt and Jeff Hardy, and more.

The Extreme Hardy Experience (March 15)

• An in-ring photo-op pre-show with Matt & Jeff;

• An in-ring photo-op pre-show with Matt;

• An in-ring photo-op pre-show with Jeff;

• An autographed 8×10 photo, signed by Matt & Jeff;

• An autographed 11×14 photo of The Hardys, numbered /10, signed by Matt & Jeff. (This 11×14 collectible photo is different from the 11×14 collectible photo offered to Ultimate Hardy Experience participants on March 14);

• An autograph from Matt & Jeff on the item of your choosing;

• A private pre-show Locker Room Chat with Matt & Jeff;

• Commemorative Extreme Hardy Experience Show Ticket, numbered /10;

• Personalized cameo-style message from Matt and/or Jeff (will be emailed about a week after the El Paso shows);

• A piece of the broken table – painted by Jeff – from the 2024 Bound For Glory “TLC” Match when The Hardys re-claimed the TNA World Tag Team Championships; and

• You will appear in a TNA television segment with Matt and Jeff Hardy, and more.

The Ultimate Hardy Experience & The Extreme Hardy Experience, each limited to 10 fans per night, will go on-sale Monday, March 3, starting at 1pm EST at tnamerch.com.

Questions about The Ultimate Hardy Experience & The Extreme Hardy Experience can be sent to: media@tnawrestling.com.

All the TNA Wrestling stars will be in El Paso, including TNA World Champion Joe Hendry and former NFL players Moose and A.J. Francis. Also confirmed to appear in El Paso: Nic Nemeth, Mustafa Ali, Santino Marella, Mike Santana, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Eric Young, Frankie Kazarian, Steve Maclin, Masha Slamovich, Tessa Blanchard, Tasha Steelz and Rosemary, among others.

The upcoming TNA shows mark the company’s first in El Paso since 2013, and the March 14 show – Sacrifice – is TNA’s first-ever televised event from El Paso. Sacrifice will air live on the TNA+ app.

El Paso County has declared March 14 as “TNA Wrestling Day in El Paso County,” with the proclamation ceremony set for Monday, March 10.

Tickets for the TNA live events in El Paso are now on-sale at TNAWrestling.com.

