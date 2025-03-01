SPOILER: Returning WWE Superstar Spotted Near Toronto Ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

WWE presents its Elimination Chamber premium live event tonight from the Rogers Centre in Toronto, and the anticipation is at an all-time high. Adding to the intrigue, a notable name has been spotted in the vicinity, fueling speculation about a potential return.

Earlier this week, WrestleVotes reported that Jade Cargill has been medically cleared and is expected to make her in-ring return soon. WWE wrote her off television in mid-November through an on-screen attack angle on SmackDown, initially leading many to believe she had suffered a legitimate injury that would sideline her for an extended period. However, conflicting reports emerged, and she has since been training at the WWE Performance Center in preparation for her comeback.

According to PWInsider.com, Cargill was spotted in Buffalo, New York, on Friday. Given Buffalo’s close proximity to Toronto, this has sparked rumors that she could be making a surprise appearance at tonight’s event. WWE is known for strategically having talent fly into nearby cities rather than directly into the event's host city to maintain secrecy.

With Naomi being the rumored mystery attacker who took Cargill out months ago, tonight could be the perfect stage for a confrontation between the two. Fans will be watching closely to see if Cargill makes a dramatic return at Elimination Chamber.