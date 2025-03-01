Michin and Chelsea Green Set for a Street Fight on WWE SmackDown

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The heated rivalry between Michin and WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green is set to escalate on the March 7th episode of WWE SmackDown in a high-stakes Street Fight.

On the February 28th edition of SmackDown, Green took on WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton in an impromptu match. However, the bout was cut short when Nia Jax and Candice LeRae launched an attack on Stratton and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, resulting in a disqualification.

Following the chaotic match, Green voiced her frustrations in a WWE SmackDown digital exclusive, confronting General Manager Nick Aldis. The confrontation was soon interrupted by Michin and B-Fab, leading to a heated exchange between the two sides. In the midst of the altercation, Michin swung her Kendo stick but inadvertently struck Aldis. As a consequence, Aldis announced that Green would face Michin in a Street Fight on the upcoming March 7th edition of SmackDown.

Initially, the YouTube title for the announcement suggested that the bout would be for the WWE Women's United States Championship. However, WWE later revised the title to confirm that it would be a non-title Street Fight.

Announced Card for WWE SmackDown (March 7th):

⚡Street Fight: Chelsea Green vs. Michin