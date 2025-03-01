WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Final Card For Tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 01, 2025

The WWE Elimination Chamber event is set to take place at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, on March 1, 2025. This marks the second WWE Premium Live Event (PLE) to be streamed on Netflix, following the Royal Rumble in February.

Introduced in 2002 as a match concept, the Elimination Chamber evolved into a standalone PLE in 2010, delivering numerous memorable moments over the years. This year's event will feature two Elimination Chamber matches—one for the men and one for the women. The winners will earn championship match opportunities at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Match Card:

Men's Elimination Chamber Match: John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Damian Priest vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins. The victor will challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Women's Elimination Chamber Match: Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez. The winner will face Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41.

Unsanctioned Match: Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens.

Tag Team Match: Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.

