The Rock Sweetens the Deal for Cody Rhodes Ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

The Rock is still determined to claim Cody Rhodes’s soul, but he has now raised the stakes ahead of Elimination Chamber.

As SmackDown came to a close, The Rock appeared via video message with a personalized gift for the Undisputed WWE Champion—an American Nightmare-themed custom truck. In an intense promo, he invoked the memory of the late Dusty Rhodes and showcased a weight belt inscribed with the words “Cody’s Soul” along with the date of Dusty’s passing.

Earlier in the night, Rhodes joined Michael Cole for an interview, where Cole outlined what it would mean for him to become “The Rock’s Champion.” The potential perks included a position on the TKO Board and a reduced travel schedule. However, before Rhodes could give his response, the custom truck was presented to him, a symbolic offering from The Rock.

The Rock then made it clear that he expects Rhodes to make the “right choice” at Elimination Chamber and accept his proposition. Rhodes is set to deliver his official response at the event in Toronto.

WWE Elimination Chamber Lineup

In addition to Cody Rhodes addressing The Rock’s offer, the following matches have been confirmed for Elimination Chamber:

⚡Men’s Elimination Chamber Match: John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul vs. Damian Priest

⚡Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Bianca Belair vs. Naomi vs. Liv Morgan vs. Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez

⚡Unsanctioned Match: Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

⚡Tag Team Match: Trish Stratus & Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae

⚡Special Appearance: Travis Scott