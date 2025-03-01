WWE Evolve Commentary Team Revealed Ahead of Debut

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The commentary team for WWE Evolve has been confirmed ahead of the show's premiere next week.

After WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels revealed on ESPN Radio that Peter Rosenberg would serve as the voice of WWE Evolve, Rosenberg later shared that Mr. Stone would be joining him on commentary when the show debuts on Wednesday, March 5, on Tubi. The new program will air at 8 PM ET, directly competing with AEW Dynamite.

Expressing his excitement, Rosenberg stated that calling play-by-play has been a lifelong dream and that he is thrilled to work alongside Mr. Stone. He also thanked Shawn Michaels for the opportunity and assured fans they would love what WWE Evolve has to offer.

WWE Evolve was initially announced during the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event and will focus on showcasing emerging talent aiming to progress to NXT and eventually the main roster. According to a recent report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the show will be creatively led by Gabe Sapolsky and is expected to resemble WWE’s former Level Up program while featuring its own distinct storylines and angles.