TKO Group and Western Australia Partner to Bring UFC and WWE Events to Perth

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has announced an expanded partnership with the Western Australian Government to bring multiple UFC and WWE events to Perth over the next two years.

This collaboration will feature a "Weekend Takeover" in 2025 at RAC Arena, including WWE's Friday Night SmackDown, a Premium Live Event, and Monday Night Raw. Additionally, UFC will host a Fight Night event in 2025 and a Pay-Per-View event in 2026.

This initiative follows the success of UFC 284 and WWE Elimination Chamber in 2024, which collectively contributed nearly $50 million to the local economy. The Hon. Roger Cook MLA, Premier of Western Australia, remarked, "The return of UFC and WWE in 2025 is a major coup for Western Australia." Peter Dropick, Executive Vice President of Event Development and Operations for TKO, added, "Perth is a world-class city, home to many passionate UFC and WWE fans."

Further details, including ticket sales and event dates, will be announced in the coming months.

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA AND NEW YORK, NY – TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO), together with the Western Australian Government (WA Government), today announced an expansion of their partnership for Perth to host four additional UFC and WWE events through 2026.

In addition, under a previous agreement with the WA Government, RAC Arena will host one UFC FIGHT NIGHT later this year. In total, Perth will host five UFC and WWE events over the next two years.

Said the Hon. Roger Cook MLA, Premier of Western Australia, “The return of UFC and WWE in 2025 is a major coup for Western Australia, following the roaring success of UFC 284 and WWE Elimination Chamber that collectively injected nearly $50 million into our economy last year. Both UFC and WWE have proven to be huge draw cards with a dedicated fan base, and we expect to see thousands of out-of-state visitors travel to Perth to attend these blockbusters.”

Added Peter Dropick, Executive Vice President, Event Development and Operations for TKO, “Perth is a world-class city, home to many passionate UFC and WWE fans, and we’re thrilled to expand this partnership with the WA Government. Perth’s tourism hospitality is second to none, and UFC and WWE will proudly showcase the city and its wonderful people to the world through our global broadcasts reaching more than one billion homes across 170 countries. We thank Premier Cook and the WA Government for making this possible.”

WWE’s return to Perth will feature a massive weekend takeover later this year across three nights at RAC Arena, featuring SmackDown, a Premium Live Event, and Raw.

These events follow the incredible success of WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth in February 2024, which attracted more than 52,000 fans to Optus Stadium and marked WWE’s long-awaited return to Australia—a milestone the WA Government played a key role in bringing about.

In 2024, UFC and the WA Government announced an agreement to bring two events to Perth over two years. The first event, UFC 305: DU PLESSIS vs. ADESANYA, was a record-breaking achievement, attracting a sold-out crowd of more than 14,000 fans and setting the mark for the highest-grossing event in RAC Arena history, breaking UFC’s own record set in 2023 with UFC 284: MAKHACHEV vs. VOLKANOVSKI. The second event under this original agreement with the WA Government, UFC FIGHT NIGHT, will be held at RAC Arena later this year.

Details for all five upcoming UFC and WWE events at RAC Arena, including ticket on-sale dates, bout cards, and participating WWE Superstars, will be announced in the months ahead.

Fans interested in an exclusive WWE presale opportunity can register now at: wwe.com/WWEAustralia2025.

Likewise, UFC fans can visit ufc.com/perth to register for exclusive UFC presale opportunities.

VIP Experience packages for all these events will also be available via On Location, TKO’s Official VIP Experience Provider. These exclusive packages offer premium seating, VIP access to events, all-inclusive hospitality, meet-and-greets with athletes and WWE Superstars, and more. Additional information will be made available at onlocationexp.com/perth