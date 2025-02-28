WWE Smackdown Results - February 28, 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tonight on SmackDown, a No1 Contender's Tournament for WWE's United States Champion consisting of three matches will be held - Andrade -vs- Solo Sikoa, Carmelo Hayes -vs- Braun Strowman, LA Knight -vs- Santos Escobar where the winners of will battle in a Triple Threat Match to determine Shinsuke Nakamura's next challenger, WWE Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green, will see in ring action, Toronto's own, Trish Stratus and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will be on hand, Cody Rhodes has some final words before The Elimination Chamber where he's set to meet with The Rock and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs!

SmackDown opens with clips from last week's show.

Cody Rhodes is shown walking backstage. Officials come up to him and escort him to his special locker room courtesy of The Final Boss.

Trish Stratus is introduced and she makes her way out to the ring. Trish thanks Lilian Garcia for introducing her and she asks what year it is? Lilian on announcing duties, The Rock on TV and Trish wrestling a PLE tomorrow? She says there is no better place to have the PLE than in Toronto. She says tomorrow will be the first time her kids will get to see her wrestle live. She talks about debuting in the WWE 25 years ago and how excited she is teaming up with Tiffany Stratton. She introduces Tiffany Stratton who makes her way out - both women are rocking Toronto Maple Leaf garb and they say it's Trishy and Tiffy Time. They both then toss their hockey jerseys into the audience and then say they're going to defeat Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven (dressed like a Mountie) come out. Green says she deserves air time and not Stratus and Stratton. Green says she's the best thing to step into this arena. Green trash talks Canada and says she's the United States Champion and she represents Americans. Green says it's not Tacky Time and Stratton then suggests they have a match. Green says she can't because she has plans. Stratus says it's a great idea and Nick Aldis sends out a referee.

Match 1: Tiffany Stratton w/Trish Stratus -vs- Chelsea Green w/Piper Niven



The match begins and the women roll around the ring and Green starts with punches and kicks on Stratton. Stratton is able to get on the offense and takes out Green and then gets caught up on the ropes. Piper Niven distracts Stratton allowing Green to take down Stratton and she covers for a two count. Green slams Stratton's head on the mat and uses the ropes to stomp on her and covers for a two count. Green suplexes Stratton, Green goes for another suplex but Stratton rolls her up for a near fall. Green slams Stratton back on the mat and slaps Stratton in a headlock. Stratton powers out of the hold and Stratton slams her down with a back suplex. Stratton punches Green in the ring and clotheslines her to the mat. Stratton hits her backhandspring elbow on Green in the corner and hits a spinebuster and covers for a nearfall. Stratton goes for an Alabama slam but Green counters and rolls her up for a near fall. Green hits the Roughrider and covers for a two count. Green then goes for The Unprettier but Stratton counters and hits the double stomps and goes up to the top rope but Niven takes Green out of the ring. Stratus takes out Niven and Stratton hits a Swanton Bomb to the outside on Niven and Green. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae run down and attack Stratus and Stratton and the match ends in a DQ.

Winner by DQ: Tiffany Stratton

After the match Jax and LeRae beat on Stratus and Stratton. Stratus and Stratton are able to get both Jax and LeRae down and Jax saves LeRae before Stratton can her moonsault on her.

Backstage Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga approach Solo Sikoa. Sikoa tells Fatu that everything he has done is for Fatu and that's why he's given his spot to Jacob Fatu in the United States No1 Contenders Tournament.

We cut backstage to Cody Rhodes in his lockerroom. There is a sushi spread and champagne. R-Truth is laying on a couch and asks Rhodes how he scored this. Rhodes says it's what happens when you consider selling your soul to The Rock. Truth says Rhodes should consider it and not be so shellfish and then asks for Jellyrolls.

Match 2 - United States Champion No 1 Contenders Qualifying Match: Andrade -vs- Jacob Fatu



Andrade gets Fatu in a headlock and Fatu breaks the hold and gets Andrade down with a shoulder check. Andrade chops Fatu and then climbs the ropes and hits a cross body on Fatu. Fatu is then sent outside the ring and Andrade throws himself over the ropes and hits a Hurricanrana and then climbs the ropes and hits a Moonsault off the top rope to the outside on Fatu and we get a commercial break.

We come back from commercial and Andrade is laid out after Fatu connected with a Samoan Drop. Fatu collides with Andrade against the turnbuckle and he tries again and Andrade gives him two boots. Andrade then hits a Poisonrana on Fatu, countering another Samoan Drop. The men now trade punches in the ring and Andrade gets Fatu down with a flying forearm. Andrade goes for a meteora in the corner but Fatu runs at him and takes him down with a clothesline. Andrade moves out of the way from a hip attack and kicks Fatu in the head. Andrade hits a meteora in the corner on Fatu and then climbs the ropes and hits his double Moonsault and covers for a two count. Andrade tries to roll up Fatu who just sits on Andrade and then hits two hip attacks in the corner. Fatu hits an impaler DDT and Moonsault for the win.

Winner: Jacob Fatu

Nick Aldis talks to The Street Profits. Aldis asks what's up with them, and they say they were on the shelf for a while and won't stop till they get their title shots. Legado Del Fantasma comes by and asks for an apology. The Profits refuse to apologize and Aldis makes a match for The Street Profits to take on Los Garza.

Match 3: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) -vs- Los Garza (Angel & Berto)



Before the match, DIY attack The Street Profits. Berto and Angel come out and attack DIY. All six men attack each other and The Profits take out Los Garza and then attack DIY. Pretty Deadly run out and attack The Street Profits. DIY and Pretty Deadly go at it and DIY take out Pretty Deadly. Motor City Machine Guns run out and take out DIY. MCMG and The Profits now fight in the ring. Pretty Deadly and Los Garza join in and all hell breaks loose. Los Garza take out Pretty Deadly and security. The Profits, DIY, and MCMG now battle in the ring as security try to break them up.

No Contest

Drew McIntyre is backstage and runs into Cody Rhodes and he tells Rhodes that he has a big decision to make and it's telling to him that Rhodes didn't accept The Rock's offer right away. He asks what The Rock will say when Rhodes accepts his offer and The Rock finds out that Rhodes sold his soul long ago.

Drew McIntyre interrupts a video promo that played for John Cena. McIntyre gets on the announce desk and talks about how Cena just said he was going to be in the Chamber without qualifying. He calls Cena a hypocrite and sits on the announce desk and says he has some things to say about Cena. He says he wonders what 2010 Cena would say to 2025 Cena. He talks about Cena abandoning WWE for Hollywood and makes fun of Cena's bald spot. He says he used to be scared of Cena because at one time Cena could end someone's career with a snap of his finger but this time it's different and he will destroy Cena. Damian Priest makes his way out to ringside. Priest gets on the mic and says all McIntyre does is complain and cry. He tells McIntyre that McIntyre is delusional. McIntyre says he speaks the truth and Priest says all he hears is McIntyre complaining about his position in the company. Priest then talks about all of McIntyre's failures this year because of his weird obsession with CM Punk. Priest says he will take pride in pinning McIntyre tomorrow. Priest says the last time they were in Toronto, he dropped McIntyre's ass and he invites McIntyre to step foot in the ring, McIntyre agrees and before he can, Seth Rollins' music and he gets out to the ring. Rollins says he's here to join the party since Priest and McIntyre are reminiscing about Money in the Bank. But Rollins isn't here to talk about the past, he's here to talk about the future. Rollins says neither of them stand a chance. CM Punk's music hits and he makes his way out to the ring to join this promo. Punk tells Rollins he looks like an oven mitt and then tells Priest he has no issue with him but there will be no friendships in the Chamber. He tells McIntyre that McIntyre is obsessed with him but Punk is only obsessed with WrestleMania. Punk says he's already snatched McIntyre's soul and that everyone needs to get serious and this is about Punk and not them. Rollins says Punk won't main event WrestleMania. McIntyre says he's beaten Rollins, and tomorrow he'll injure Punk. Priest tells McIntyre that after tomorrow all McIntyre will be doing is complaining on the internet. Rollins tells Punk it's over for him and John Cena's music hits. Logan Paul makes his way out to Cena's music... Paul says Cena doesn't care about Canada and since you can't see Cena you can see him. He calls Cena a celebrity wrestler and calls Rollins "The Peacock of WWE" and makes fun of Rollins' wardrobe. He then targets McIntyre and says he's at home because like the Toronto Maple Leafs, McIntyre can't win too. He then goes off on Priest and says he's irrelevant and he doesn't know anything about him. He then asks Punk how is jaw is and Punk runs after Paul who takes off backstage.

Match 4 - United States Champion No 1 Contenders Qualifying Match: LA Knight -vs- Santos Escobar



The bell rings and the men lock up. The break the lock up and lock up again. Escobar gets Knight on the mat and then in a headlock. Knight fights of it and Escobar elbows Knight. Knight punches Escobar in the corner and Escobar takes down Knight with a shoulder check. Escobar runs the ropes and runs into a forearm. Escobar dropkicks Knight in the corner and Knight then takes down Escobar with a clothesline and gets on the top rope. Escobar gets out of the way and kicks Knight. Knight is caught up on the ropes and Escobar is then thrown out of the ring. Outside the ring, Knight is thrown into the steel steps and we cut to commercial.

Back to the action, Escobar has Knight in a submission hold in the middle of the ring. Knight powers out of the hold but is thrown onto the mat. Escobar chops Knight in the corner and Knight chops back. Escobar headbutts Knight in against the turnbuckle and Knight is able to slam down Escobar and cover for a two count. Escobar boots Knight in the face and then slams him into the turnbuckles. Escobar gets Knight in an stretched armbar and then kicks Knight. Knight flies out of the corner and clotheslines Escobar. Knight hits a powerslam and elbow on Escobar. Escobar kicks Knight in the corner again, and Knight now boots Escobar in the corner. Escobar trips Knight and kicks him. Knight is placed on the top rope and Escobar gets on the top rope as well. Escobar hits a superhurricanrana off the top rope and covers Knight for a near fall. Knight is kicked again in the corner and then hits a springboard somersault and then gets on the top rope. Escobar jumps off the top rope and Knight hits BFT for the win.

Winner: LA Knight

Sami Zayn makes his way to the ring and gets on the mic. He says Owens has been doing a lot of running and hiding. He says he knows Owens is in Toronto and he's standing in the ring so he invites Owens out to look him in the eyes and to say his final piece and he'll say his because after tomorrow there will be nothing left to say. Owens is at the Roger's Center and not at the Scotia Bank stadium and says he's there to soak in everything. Owens says he's not the bad guy and after The Chamber and after he's ended Zayn's career - he wants Zayn to know that he won't help him or Zayn's family as this is all Zayn's fault. Zayn says he's nervous about what he'll do to Owens and he's nervous that Owens' family won't forgive him for what he's going to do to him, but he's prepared to end Owens. Owens says "see you tomorrow night" and the promo ends.

Carmelo Hayes is backstage with The Miz. The Miz says "Melo don't Miz" is a lifestyle and it's Awesome. The Miz offers to come out with Hayes and Hayes tells him he'll do this solo and leaves. Cody Rhodes walks by and asks what he will do. The Miz says The Rock runs Hollywood and tells Rhodes that he wants more and he should take The Rock's offer because if he doesn't someone else will.

Match 5 - United States Champion No 1 Contenders Qualifying Match: Braun Strowman -vs- Carmelo Hayes



Hayes goes on the attack but Strowman overpowers him and throws him around the ring. Hayes runs out of the ring and Strowman runs around the ring and knocks him down with a shoulder check. Hayes is tossed back in the ring and Tama Tonga runs out to distract the ref. Solo Sikoa attacks Strowman with a chair but it doesn't affect him and Strowman takes out Sikoa and then Tonga tries to attack Strowman and Strowman takes out Tonga. In the ring, Hayes throws the chair at Strowman who catches it and Hayes falls to the match and the ref calls for the bell and disqualifies Strowman.

Winner by DQ: Carmelo Hayes

After the match, Strowman grabs Tama Tonga and powerbombs him in the ring.

Backstage, Bayley, Naomi and Bianca Belair talk backstage about who they want to target tomorrow at the Chamber.

Match 6: Roxanne Perez, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez -vs- Bayley, Bianca Belair & Naomi



Naomi and Morgan start by punching each other out in the middle of the ring. Morgan rolls out of the ring and all six women then enter the ring and start fighting. Morgan and Naomi are in the ring again and Naomi kicks Morgan who rolls out of the ring again. Bayley is tagged in and she flies out of the ring and splashes Morgan and then goes to the other side and splashes Perez outside the ring, and gets back in the ring and does the same to Rodriguez and we get a commercial.

Back from commercial break, Rodriguez assaults Bayley in the corner until Bayley powers back with a springboard bulldog. Belair is tagged in and she hits Rodriguez off the top rope and dropkicks her. Rodriguez is slammed into the turnbuckles and then tries suplexing Rodriguez and does it on her second attempt. Belair hits a handspring Moonsault and covers for a near fall. Belair punches Rodriguez in the corner. Morgan tries to interfere but Belair takes her out and Naomi is now tagged in. Rodriguez gets Naomi caught on the ropes and Perez tags herself in and Naomi kicks Perez in the head and takes her down on the mat. Bayley is tagged in and she hits a flying elbow on Perez and covers till Morgan breaks it up. Belair spinebusters Morgan and Rodriguez kicks Belair. Naomi and Rodriguez go over the top rope and in the ring Perez almost gets PopRox on Bayley. Perez comes off the ropes and hits PopRox and gets the win.

Winners: Roxanne Perez, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

As Roxanne Perez celebrates in the ring, Alexa Bliss shows up out of nowhere and connects with Sister Abigail on Perez.

Byron Saxton catches up with Charlotte Flair. Flair says once the smoke clears from Elimination Chamber, Stratton has a bigger problem which is her.

A video package for Shinsuke Nakamura plays.

Backstage, Solo Sikoa tells Jacob Fatu that he took care of Braun Strowman for him so he just has to finish the job. Fatu tells the camera he's going to dog walk whoever comes in his way and he's winning this match.

Match 7 - WWE United States Champion No 1 Contenders Match: Jacob Fatu -vs- LA Knight -vs- Carmelo Hayes



Knight attacks Fatu at the bell, Hayes attacks Knight. Hayes is uppercutted by Fatu and Fatu attacks Knight. Fatu is kicked in the face in the corner and Knight hits a top rope bulldog. Fatu is sent outside, and Hayes rolls up Knight for a near fall. Knight hits a powerslam on Hayes and then hits a flying elbow. Fatu is back in the ring and he throws Knight outside the ring. Fatu goes to the outside and beats on Knight. Hayes attacks Fatu outside the ring but then is slammed in the apron. Knight and Fatu trade punches outside the ring. Fatu then grabs Hayes and Hayes fights him back with clubs and punches. Fatu takes Hayes down with a Samoan Spike and Knight gets into Fatu's face and starts beating him against the barricade. Knight is whipped into the barricades and Hayes is whipped into Knight. Fatu comes running at both men who move, sending Fatu over the barricade into the time keeper's area and we cut to commercial.

Back to the action, Fatu has both Knight and Hayes down and Hayes comes out of nowhere and rolls up Fatu who kicks out immediately and clotheslines Hayes. Fatu chokes out Knight in the corner and kicks him. Fatu then grabs Hayes and throws him across the ring. Knight gets hip checked in the corner and Knight tries to get the better of Fatu with punches but is laid out. Hayes is again thrown across the ring by Fatu who then puts his attention on Knight. Knight is hung up on the ropes and crashes to the mat. Knight is taken out by a flying forearm by Fatu and then Hayes is slammed down. Hayes hits a springboard elbow and Fatu gets right back up and hits a Samoan Drop on Hayes. Knight comes out of nowhere and hits a jumping neckbreaker on Fatu and covers for a two count. Knight punches and kicks Fatu in the ring and Hayes joins him and they try to take down Fatu but it doesn't work. Hayes hits the First 48 on Knight and covers for a two count while Knight hits a BFT on Fatu. Hayes gets on the top rope but Knight pushes him off onto Fatu on the outside. Fatu throws Hayes against the steel steps and Knight hits a springboard cross body to Fatu outside the ring. Back in the ring, Hayes knocks Knight down and hits Nothing but Net, but Fatu hits a Swanton bomb onto both men breaking the pin. Fatu hits an impaler DDT on Hayes and a Moonsault. Fatu goes to cover Hayes but Knight pulls him out of the ring and covers Hayes for the win.

Winner: LA Knight

Cody Rhodes walks backstage and runs into Cody Rhodes. Punk tells Rhodes that he should take the offer, shine it up real good and shove it up his part time Hollywood ass. He tells Rhodes he got here on his own and should make his own destiny.

Michael Cole is in the ring and invites Cody Rhodes out to the ring. Rhodes gets in the ring and hugs Cole and grabs a mic. Cole says there is a lot to talk about and wants to cut to the chase. Cole brings up the Elimination Chamber and how Rhodes needs to make a decision if he sells out to The Rock. He tells Rhodes that he fought and clawed to where he is and he represents everyone and now is living up to the legacy of his father. Cole says if Rhodes accepts the offer he will have it all and would be able to control whatever he wanted and live life like a special champion where he can decide when he wants to wrestle and when he wants to be on the road. Cole says there is a special gift for Cody Rhodes and a truck is brought in decaled out with The American Nightmare logos. Rhodes exits the ring and we see The Rock via video. The Rock says he's ready to board his jet to Toronto and that tomorrow Rhodes will make the decision of a lifetime and he'll make the right choice. The Rock gifts him this custom made truck for him. He tells Rhodes he can drive on the beautiful roads... The Dusty Rhodes. He says he's been talking to Rhodes' dad up in the sky and knows Rhodes has been talking to his dad as well and that his dad wants him to make the right choice. He says tomorrow night, The Rock will walk out to him and ask him to embrace him and Rhodes will be his champion and he will take Rhodes' soul. The Rock promises to make all of Rhodes' dreams come true and all Rhodes has to do is make one decision. The Rock shows Rhodes his lifting belt that has "Cody's Soul" embroidered on it as well as the date "June 11th, 2015" which is the day Dusty Rhodes passed away. Cody looks to the audience, stressed, as the show goes off the air.