AEW Faces Possible Talent Exodus as March Brings Uncertainty

Leyla Hirsch’s time with All Elite Wrestling appears to be coming to an end. According to PWInsider.com, Hirsch’s contract with AEW is set to expire, and she is not expected to return to the company.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com suggested that Hirsch may not be the only AEW talent parting ways with the promotion in the near future. Alvarez hinted at more departures potentially happening throughout March, stating:

“I think that this will not be the last time you hear this story in the month of March. I have heard that there might be some departures coming up in March. Whether it’s people being released, people’s deals coming up and not being renewed. I think the fact of the matter is, they got way too many people under contract… I think I can comfortably say she [Leyla Hirsch] will not be the last in the next 30 days.”

With AEW’s large roster, speculation continues about who else might be on their way out as the company manages its talent contracts.