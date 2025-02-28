TNA Wrestling Announces Signing of Elijah

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

TNA wrestling issued the following:

TNA Wrestling Signs Elijah

TNA Wrestling confirmed today that it has signed top free agent Elijah, who made a shocking appearance February 20th on the live episode of iMPACT!, saving TNA World Champion Joe Hendry from a two-on-one attack by The Colons.

Elijah will talk about joining the TNA Wrestling roster on Friday, February 28, on Busted Open, airing on SiriusXM channel 156, starting at 11am EST.

A Pittsburgh native, Elijah made his pro wrestling debut in 2008 and spent about 10 years with the WWE, where he was a multi-time champion and the WWE Breakout Superstar of the Year in 2018.

Elijah and the stars of TNA Wrestling will be in El Paso for two live events, March 14-15, including Sacrifice on March 14, airing live on the TNA+ app. All matches on March 15 will be taped for the company’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT! on AXS TV in the U.S., on Sportsnet+ in Canada and TNA+ around the world.

The El Paso shows will feature TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich and TNA X-Division Champion Moose. Also confirmed to appear in El Paso: Jeff & Matt Hardy, Nic Nemeth, Mustafa Ali, Steve Maclin, Eric Young, Mike Santana, Brian Myers, A.J. Francis, Frankie Kazarian, Ace Austin, Sami Callihan, Tessa Blanchard, Rosemary and Xia Brookside, among others.

