Changes Expected for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Once Again

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 28, 2025

WWE is reportedly making late changes to tonight’s episode of SmackDown for the second consecutive week.

Last week's show saw significant adjustments due to the surprise involvement of The Rock. Now, according to WrestleVotes, plans for the previously announced United States Championship match between Shinsuke Nakamura and LA Knight may be altered in some capacity.

The report further states that SmackDown’s lineup is still being finalized. WWE has already confirmed that WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green will compete against an opponent yet to be revealed.

Additionally, PWInsider.com reports that tonight's SmackDown will feature a tournament to determine the next challenger for the United States Championship. The structure will include multiple first-round matches, with the winners advancing to a Triple Threat match to determine the number-one contender.

As of now, the scheduled first-round matchups are:

LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar

Jacob Fatu vs. Andrade

Carmelo Hayes vs. Braun Strowman

