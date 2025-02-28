WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE Anticipates AEW Star Rey Fenix's Debut

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 28, 2025

WWE Anticipates AEW Star Rey Fenix's Debut

WWE is eagerly preparing for the possible arrival of AEW star Rey Fenix, who is currently under contract with Tony Khan's promotion. Fenix is keen to leave AEW, but his contract was extended due to time missed from an injury.

Recently, Fenix was considered for release from AEW, but this did not occur. His contract extension is thought to last nearly a year. Once it expires, Fenix is expected to reunite with Penta El Zero Miedo as The Lucha Bros in WWE.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has begun plans for Fenix's eventual debut, stating, “They are making plans for Rey Fenix, although there has been no confirmation Fenix has been released from his AEW contract.” For now, Fenix is awaiting the expiration of his AEW contract.


Tags: #wwe #aew #rey fenix

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π