WWE Anticipates AEW Star Rey Fenix's Debut

WWE is eagerly preparing for the possible arrival of AEW star Rey Fenix, who is currently under contract with Tony Khan's promotion. Fenix is keen to leave AEW, but his contract was extended due to time missed from an injury.

Recently, Fenix was considered for release from AEW, but this did not occur. His contract extension is thought to last nearly a year. Once it expires, Fenix is expected to reunite with Penta El Zero Miedo as The Lucha Bros in WWE.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has begun plans for Fenix's eventual debut, stating, “They are making plans for Rey Fenix, although there has been no confirmation Fenix has been released from his AEW contract.” For now, Fenix is awaiting the expiration of his AEW contract.