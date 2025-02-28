WWE May Alter 2025 Men’s Elimination Chamber Plans Amid The Rock's Return

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Rumors have been swirling about a match between WWE champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena at WrestleMania 41. Recently, Cena was the favorite to win the 2025 men’s Elimination Chamber match. However, plans appear to be shifting with the return of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared, “I know that there’s definitely people not happy with the way they had a game plan and the game plan completely changed this last week. But it’s probably only changing for a couple of people. I guess we’ll find out Saturday if they change from Cody vs. Cena, and I don’t know where he [The Rock] fits in.”

Dr. Chris Featherstone from Sportskeeda.com also reported that Drew McIntyre is now expected to win the men’s chamber match. Speculation has arisen about McIntyre potentially aligning with The Rock. He recently praised The Rock in an interview with ITRWrestling.com, stating, “He’s always been a supporter of mine from my first run... The Rock’s always had an eye out for me ever since back then.”

Triple H has emphasized the significance of this Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event, calling it part of an “industry-changing” weekend.