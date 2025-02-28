WWE SmackDown Preview for February 28: United States Title Match & Trish Stratus Returns

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The final WWE SmackDown before Elimination Chamber airs live from Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. Here’s what to expect:

Chelsea Green vs. Mystery Opponent: Nick Aldis has scheduled Chelsea Green against a mystery opponent. Chelsea and Piper Niven set up a tag team match against ZARIA and Sol Ruca, airing on NXT’s March 4 episode. Who will Chelsea face tonight?

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. LA Knight – United States Title Match: LA Knight gets another shot at reclaiming the United States Championship from Shinsuke Nakamura, who took the title from Knight at Survivor Series 2024.

Trish Stratus to Appear: The WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus returns to the blue brand after her unsuccessful attempt to aid Tiffany Stratton against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. All four women will compete in a tag team match at Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

Cody Rhodes on SmackDown: Cody Rhodes will be present just a day before he responds to The Rock’s proposition. He previously had a tense encounter with Seth Rollins on RAW.