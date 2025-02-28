Stephanie McMahon's WWE Status Update

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Stephanie McMahon is set to launch her podcast, with details about her WWE involvement emerging. She has expressed that she “can’t get away” from the family business. The podcast will debut in spring 2025.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicates that while McMahon holds no official role in WWE, she is “basically back” in an “off main show personality” capacity under Triple H and Nick Khan's leadership. McMahon, who served as co-CEO with Khan until her resignation in January 2023, will also host the “Stephanie’s Places” interview show for ESPN+, announced for January 2025. Meltzer confirmed that McMahon will produce a WWE podcast.

Triple H has shown support for McMahon's return, stating he would love to have her involved and noted that she stays updated on WWE with her own insights. Recently, McMahon reacted to Triple H’s induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, announced by The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels.