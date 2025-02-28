WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Stephanie McMahon's WWE Status Update

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 28, 2025

Stephanie McMahon's WWE Status Update

Stephanie McMahon is set to launch her podcast, with details about her WWE involvement emerging. She has expressed that she “can’t get away” from the family business. The podcast will debut in spring 2025.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicates that while McMahon holds no official role in WWE, she is “basically back” in an “off main show personality” capacity under Triple H and Nick Khan's leadership. McMahon, who served as co-CEO with Khan until her resignation in January 2023, will also host the “Stephanie’s Places” interview show for ESPN+, announced for January 2025. Meltzer confirmed that McMahon will produce a WWE podcast.

Triple H has shown support for McMahon's return, stating he would love to have her involved and noted that she stays updated on WWE with her own insights. Recently, McMahon reacted to Triple H’s induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, announced by The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels.


Tags: #wwe #triple h #stephanie mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π