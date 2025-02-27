Linda McMahon’s Education Secretary Nomination Moves to Final Senate Vote

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Linda McMahon, former WWE executive and SBA leader, has advanced to a final Senate vote for Secretary of Education after a 12-11 party-line approval by the Senate HELP Committee.

During her confirmation hearing, McMahon backed President Trump’s push to dismantle the Department of Education, noting that congressional approval would be required. She proposed shifting key functions to other agencies while pledging to maintain programs like Title I funding, Pell Grants, and Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

She also committed to enforcing Trump’s executive orders on transgender athletes in school sports, antisemitism policies, and eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. Democrats raised concerns over these positions, questioning potential impacts on vulnerable students.

Republicans praised McMahon’s business experience, with Senator Bill Cassidy stating her leadership would help streamline the department. The nomination now heads to the full Senate for a final vote.