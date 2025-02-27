Lex Luger Remains Hopeful for WWE Hall of Fame Induction

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Lex Luger remains optimistic about one day being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

During a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Luger shared that he has maintained an “awesome” relationship with WWE and has been part of the company’s Legends program for over a decade. While he would be honored to receive a Hall of Fame induction, he believes his career stands on its own regardless.

“Well, people say that good things come to those who wait,” Luger said when asked about a potential induction. “Always hopeful. If not, I still feel I had a great career. There’s a lot of deserving guys other than me who still aren’t in as well. So, yeah, it would be a huge honor though — if and when it happens.”

Luger admitted he does not know why he has yet to be inducted, but he does not take it personally, noting that there are several other deserving candidates who have also not received the honor.

“You know, I don’t know what criteria they do, because there’s a lot of other guys too that should have been in,” he explained. “So I don’t know if it was me personally or anything with Vince [McMahon] at all. I’m not sure about that. Only they can answer that.”

Although his relationship with WWE is strong now, that was not always the case. Luger acknowledged his past mistakes, including the role he played in Miss Elizabeth’s tragic passing in 2003 due to an accidental drug overdose. He takes full responsibility for his actions at the time and understands that some fans may never forgive him.

Over time, Luger believes WWE has recognized his personal transformation. He credited the company for supporting him through his Legends contract, which has provided both financial stability and a sense of belonging.

“I think they waited and saw — I think they observed that I was a different guy now. And I felt that they learned to maybe trust who I was, that this wasn’t some temporary thing, that this is the new Lex and this is the direction he’s headed with his life,” Luger said. “So I’m thankful. They’ve been a real blessing in every way, including financially. You know, they gave me new merch out and [send what] the guys call ‘mailbox money.’

“So I’m very thankful for them welcoming me back into the family and making me a part of WWE. Obviously, the Hall of Fame would be the whipped cream and cherry on top for sure. If I never get in the Hall of Fame, I feel like I had a great career. That won’t change it, but it would obviously be a huge honor. It would be like definitely the creme de la creme, for sure. No doubt.”

At 66 years old, Luger remains grateful for his life, expressing appreciation for each day despite the challenges he faces. Following a spinal stroke in 2007, he has been confined to a wheelchair but continues to work on his mobility with the help of Diamond Dallas Page. A recent video shared by DDP showed Luger standing on his own without assistance, marking an inspiring milestone in his journey.

As of now, Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Michelle McCool have been confirmed as the first two inductees for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Further details regarding the ceremony are yet to be announced.

Van Vliet’s full interview with Luger can be watched below: