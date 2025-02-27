Randy Orton’s WWE Return Timeline Revealed Ahead of WrestleMania 41

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Randy Orton is on track to make his return to WWE television in time for WrestleMania 41.

Orton has been absent from WWE programming since November 8, when Kevin Owens delivered a devastating piledriver to him on SmackDown. Upon his return, Orton is expected to reignite his rivalry with Owens, who is currently entangled in a storyline with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn.

Zayn and Owens are set to clash in an unsanctioned match at Elimination Chamber in Toronto this Saturday.

According to PWInsider, Orton is anticipated to be "back in the mix by next month," with WWE’s current plans having him return in time for the company's European tour leading into WrestleMania 41.

All indications suggest that Orton and Owens will collide in a highly anticipated match at WrestleMania.